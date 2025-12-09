

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has signed lease agreements for two new Airbus A321neo aircraft with My Freighter, an Uzbekistan-based cargo airline. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in fourth quarter of 2027.



Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, said: 'The A321neo will help drive the expansion of My Freighter and its passenger airline, Centrum Air, as they enter new markets.'



Centrum Air, based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is the country's largest private airline. Operating under the Air Operator Certificate of My?Freighter, it offers passenger services using an all-Airbus fleet.



