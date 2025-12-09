Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (OTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend"), Canada's first publicly traded investment issuer to announce a shareholder dividend policy with a targeted 50% net profit payout ratio to shareholders, is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's investment portfolio, strategic initiative, and outlook. Stock Trend's core mandate remains focused on building long-term shareholder value through strategic capital allocation into high-growth industry investment opportunities at an early stage and with low valuations and then pay shareholder dividend profits.

"We are strategically building an investment portfolio with the intention of giving 50% of profits back to shareholders as we announced on October 23, 2023. The focus has been on digital mining and AI, but we continue to align ourselves with growth industry trends as in quantum related technology and mining companies. Our two largest investments to date are Younet and eGOD Digital Labs ("eGOD"). Both are on a pathway to go public in 2026 and we will look to monetize those investments as we expect eGOD will be seeking a Nasdaq listing. As our investments are hitting market stride, we anticipate more news flow that will be released to shareholders," said Anthony Durkacz, Chief Executive Officer of Stock Trend Capital Inc.

In 2026 Stock Trend plans to deploy $1 million into these new and promising opportunities. These investments will be announced as they progress and form part of the Company's broader strategy to expand exposure to high growth sectors and strengthen long-term shareholder value.

1. Portfolio Overview

As of October 31, 2025, Stock Trend held positions in a mix of publicly traded securities and strategic investments in private companies. These holdings provide diversified exposure to key growth sectors that drive the Company's broader strategy.

Equities

Company Exchange/Symbol Business Focus Shares Held Market Value Matador Technologies Inc. TSXV: MATA Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on building tech and holding BTC as a treasury asset. 30,000 $10,200 Syntheia Corp. CSE: SYAI Early-stage AI company focused on conversational AI and customer interaction. 600,000 $60,000 AISIX Solutions Inc. TSXV: AISX Climate-risk and data analytics company leveraging AI to model wildfire risk. 715,000 $14,300 TenX Protocols Formerly Layer X Inc. Vertically integrated staking infrastructure platform. 20,000 $14,869 Younet Private AI company with platform, Rabbit AI, for creating personalized AI models. 26,666,667 $1,333,333 Canada StableCorp Inc. Private Fintech company developing bank-grade blockchain infrastructure 4,700 $7,755 (USD)

Fixed Income

Company Exchange/Symbol Business Focus Quantity Description Bitcoin Well Inc. TSXV: BTCW A self-custodial platform that enables users to buy, set, and manage Bitcoin safely and directly. $20,000 8% convertible debenture Maturity: 12/17/2029

Interest Accrued: $530.41

Warrants

Company Maturity Date Quantity Exercise Price Bitcoin Well Inc. 12/30/2029 86,940 $0.30 AISIX Solutions Inc. 08/27/2027 715,000 $0.065 Syntheia Corp. 12/20/2025 1,200,000 $0.35 TenX Protocols 08/14/2027 10,000 $1.15

2. Strategic Financing: eGOD Digital Labs

Stock Trend entered into a strategic hybrid financing initiative with eGOD Digital Labs on January 7, 2025. eGOD Digital Labs is a private Canadian company operating in the Dogecoin and Litecoin mining sector.

Loan Parameter Detail Principal Amount $1,000,000 (CAD) Interest Rate 10% per annum Maturity Date June 30, 2026 Security Interest First-priority security interest on borrower's personal property Royalty Component 7% of revenue until cumulative total of $500,000 is received Conversion Right Right to convert loan, accrued interest, and full royalty entitlement into common shares of eGOD Digital Labs Equity Anti-dilution warrant to acquire up to 25% of the company for nominal consideration Valuation $1,620,000 plus equity position

This hybrid financing structure achieves a strategic balance between risk mitigation and potential long-term value creation. The Company benefits from secured interest income and a revenue-based royalty, while also retaining the right to convert the loan, accrued interest, and royalty entitlement into equity. This positioning allows Stock Trend to participate in future value growth should eGOD complete a go-public transaction or achieve substantial revenue expansion. The inclusion of an anti-dilution warrant further enhances this position by allowing Stock Trend to maintain a substantial ownership stake at favourable terms, reinforcing the strategic value of the financing and aligning it with the Company's mandate of securing early-stage exposure with structured risk management.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the AI, crypto, mining, quantum technology and the Canadian cannabis industries. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including the amendment to the Company's Investment Policy, potential investments in the crypto sector, as well as information relating to the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors, and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the CSE approval for the amendment to the Company's Investment Policy, if required.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others: the risk that the CSE will not grant approval of the amendment to the Company's Investment Policy; general economic, market, or business conditions, including investments in the crypto sector; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investment Positions in micro-cap, small-cap and early-stage companies can be volatile, and market liquidity may be limited. Success depends on each company executing its growth plan. Speicifically to loan to eGOD Digital Labs carries execution risk around conversion, and the decision to convert equity will depend on the company's growth and valuation and execution by its management.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its financial or operating results.

