Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (PTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") announces that the Company has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated January 7, 2025, with 1001070426 Ontario Inc. dba eGOD Digital Labs ("eGod" or "the "Borrower"), whereby the Company has agreed to provide the Borrower with a loan in the amount of $1,000,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan is to support the Borrower's strategic initiatives and business operations.

The Loan: (i) accrues interest on the loan amount at a rate equal to 10% per annum; (ii) matures on June 30, 2026 (the "Maturity Date"); and (iii) is secured by first-priority security interest on the personal property of the Borrower, pursuant to a general security agreement.

In connection with the Loan, the Borrower agreed to issue to the Company an anti-dilution warrant (the "Anti-Dilution Warrant"), which entitles the Company to exercise the warrant to 25% of the Borrower for nominal consideration. The Borrower also agreed to pay Stock Trend a royalty in the amount of 7% of the revenue generated by the Borrower until a total amount of royalty of $500,000 has been paid to the Company (the "Royalty"). In addition, the Company has the right to elect to convert all or part of the Loan, together with any accrued interest and including the full Royalty entitlement, into fully-paid and non-assessable common shares of eGod, which if exercised by the Company may result in the Company owning more than 51% of the Borrower, inclusive of an exercise of the Anti-Dilution Warrant.

We are excited to provide this financial support to eGod Digital Labs and look forward to fostering the growth and success of their operations," said Anthony Durkacz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Stock Trend Capital, "This agreement underscores our commitment to investing in high-potential opportunities while ensuring value for our shareholders through robust protections like anti-dilution warrants and royalty payments."

About eGOD Digital Labs

eGOD Digital Labs is focused on becoming a leader in the Dogecoin and Litecoin mining space. eGOD is dedicated to building sustainable, efficient, and scalable solutions that strengthen these networks. By leveraging advanced mining systems, eGOD aims to support the long-term growth and potential of Dogecoin and Litecoin. For additional information please visit www.egoddigital.com.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the AI sector, crypto sector, and the Canadian cannabis industry. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

STOCK TREND CAPITAL INC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others: general economic, market, or business conditions; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release may include statements about the completion of the Loan, the terms of the Loan, the use of proceeds from the Loan, and statements regarding management's expectations on the Company's future performance among other statements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237039

SOURCE: Stock Trend Capital Inc.