Stock Trend Capital Inc.: Stock Trend Capital Provides Update on Syntheia Investment

Syntheia announces receipt of conditional approval for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Final approval and commencement of trading is anticipated to occur in the second half of September 2024.

Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTC PINK:STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Metaworld Corporation (dba Syntheia) ("Syntheia"), a Canadian-based AI technology company operating, developing, and commercializing conversational AI technology.

On August 21, 2024, Syntheia issued a news release announcing that the company has received conditional approval to list the common shares of Veta Resources Inc. ("Veta") following the completion of the amalgamation transaction between Veta and Syntheia on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The complete Syntheia press release can be accessed on their website at www.syntheia.ai

In a statement, Anthony Durkacz, CEO of Stock Trend Capital, congratulated the Syntheia team on its success. "Congratulations on achieving a significant milestone that reflects the hard work and dedication of your team and we look forward to seeing your continued growth in the future".

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Canadian cannabis industries. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward- looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward, looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no insurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

