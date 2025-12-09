Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the implementation of a Technical Committee (the "TC") to provide specialized oversight and guidance on the Company's technical operations and projects. The Company further announces the appointment of Mr. Joe Phillips as a Technical Advisor.

Technical Committee Implementation

The newly formed TC is established to enhance strategic decision-making related to its technical endeavours.

Mandate: The TC will focus on evaluating, reviewing, and making recommendations to the Board regarding all technical aspects of the Company's business.

Composition: All members of the Company's Board of Directors are authorized to participate in the TC, if they wish, to ensure comprehensive input and alignment with corporate strategy.

Reporting Structure: The TC will report directly to the Board of Directors, ensuring timely communication and integration of technical insights.

Appointment of Joe Phillips as Technical Advisor

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Joe Phillips, who will serve as a Technical Advisor. Mr. Phillips has a wealth of experience as a senior mining executive and director in North and South America. His experience ranges from startup and development to operational roles at a senior level. He has acted as technical adviser on various operations, most recently the World Copper project in Arizona, and has been COO at a number of operations including Minera Tres Valles, Chile, and Laguna Gold. He has been in senior management roles with Coeur Mining, Silver Standard and Pan American Silver.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF, and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

