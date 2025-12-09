Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leader in Agentic AI-driven cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce its plan to strategically launch a new dual-use product line, targeting both commercial enterprises and national defence sectors. This platform is specifically designed to address Canada's urgent need for secure, resilient supply chains in critical industries.

The Wisr AI Dual-Use Defence Platform utilizes the Company's core predictive capabilities with the advanced automation acquired through RiskAssure, ensuring dynamic risk visibility across sensitive ecosystems. Designed for sovereign deployment, the platform is architected to run entirely within nationally controlled compute environments-whether on secure federal cloud, protected on-premise infrastructure, or military-grade systems. This approach provides defence organizations with full operational control, compliance with strict data-residency mandates, and the assurance that mission-critical insights are generated, stored, and protected within their own secure environments.

Leveraging Agentic AI for Predictive Resilience

Wisr AI's dual-use solution is built upon an Agentic AI-centric architecture that leverages autonomous, goal-driven systems to proactively predict, prioritise, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. This approach delivers high-assurance risk intelligence by:

Predictive Vendor Risk Modelling: The platform continuously ingests and interprets real-time global signals -including breach disclosures and dark web intelligence-to dynamically evaluate vendor exposure across supply chains. It generates dynamic AI-driven risk scores that determine the likelihood an entity will experience a cybersecurity incident imminently.

The platform continuously -including breach disclosures and dark web intelligence-to dynamically evaluate vendor exposure across supply chains. It generates dynamic that determine the likelihood an entity will experience a cybersecurity incident imminently. Automated Compliance and Efficiency: The platform integrates the functionality of RiskAssure, acting as an AI-native response automation platform built to streamline and accelerate third-party security assessments. It uses an agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) workflow to automate the analysis of security documentation and compliance artefacts, such as SOC 2 reports, achieving a reported 60% to 80% reduction in questionnaire effort.

Strategic Alignment with National Priorities

The dual-use platform is positioned to strengthen Canada's digital and operational resilience in alignment with federal initiatives, including the Our North, Strong and Free defence policy. Key benefits for defence and regulated commercial partners include:

NIST-Compliant Deployment: The architecture is built with NIST-Compliant Security Architecture and incorporates data residency controls that are configurable within EU or Canadian regions .

The architecture is built with and incorporates data residency controls that are . Critical Sector Focus: The platform will serve industries critical to national resilience, including Defence & Aerospace, Critical Minerals & Energy, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Transportation & Logistics .

The platform will serve industries critical to national resilience, including . Federal Program Support: The platform is strategically aligned to potentially leverage funding from the Strategic Response Fund (SRF) and the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) Program, and assists major contractors in meeting Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy obligations.

Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI, stated, "Supply chain resilience has become a national security priority as much as it is a commercial imperative. From critical minerals to aerospace, healthcare to defence, Canada's prosperity and sovereignty depend on secure and predictable supply chains. Wisr AI's dual-use platform is built to protect these vital sectors by combining our agentic AI architecture with defence-grade risk intelligence. This represents a pivotal step forward for both our company and the country's broader resilience strategy."

Next Steps and Rollout

Wisr AI is targeting an alpha launch for the product line in Q2 2026, with the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) scheduled for release in mid-2026, followed by phased sector rollouts.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://www.wisr.ai.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the dual-use platform development may not be completed in the anticipated manner, the launch of the dual-use platform may not occur within the proposed timeframe, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277409

SOURCE: Wisr AI Systems Inc.