Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

9 December 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2025

The Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2025 has been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


