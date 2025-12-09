Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
9 December 2025
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2025
The Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2025 has been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
