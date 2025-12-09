The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
(TMICC or the Company)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS) AND THEIR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED (PCA)_
The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the Admission of TMICC to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.
|Directors
|Number of Shares
|Peter ter Kulve
|108,627
|Reginaldo Ecclissato
|20,027
|Abhijit Bhattacharya
|115,000
|Stefan Bomhard
|7,700
|Anja Mutsears
|19,500
|Other PDMRs
|Julien Barraux
|4,191
|Tim Gunning
|149
|Ronald Schellekens
|34,166
|Mustafa Seckin
|7,102
|Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
|1,210
|Vanessa Vilar
|584
|Wai- Fung Loh
|7,210
|Gerardo Ronzanski
|7,929
|PCAs
|Dorothee ter Kulve
|1,938
|Susanne Bomhard
|955
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Peter ter Kulve
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|5,433
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|5,433
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|3,690
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|3,690
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|New York Stock Exchange - XNYS
|USD
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|21,254
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|21,254
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|12.7555
|3,250
|41,455.38
|Aggregated
|41,455.38
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|12.7847
|75000
|958,852.50
|Aggregated
|958,852.50
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Abhijit Bhattacharya
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|12.7383
|115,000
|1,464,910.25
|Aggregated
|1,464,910.25
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Stefan Bomhard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|12.764
|7,700
|98,282.80
|Aggregated
|98,282.80
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|René Hooft Graafland
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|12.876
|15,500
|199,578
|Aggregated
|199,578
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Anja Mutsaers
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|12.7626
|19500
|248,870.70
|Aggregated
|248,870.70
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Reginaldo Ecclissato
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|11,783
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|11,783
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|8,242
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|8,242
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|New York Stock Exchange - XNYS
|USD
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|2
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|2
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Julien Barraux
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Creative Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|2,730
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|2,730
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|1,461
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|1,461
|n/a
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Tim Gunning
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|149
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|149
|n/a
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Ronald Schellekens
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|654
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|654
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|New York Stock Exchange - XNYS
|USD
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|14.9817
|33,512
|502,066.73
|Aggregated
|502,066.73
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mustafa Seckin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President of Europe and Australia & New Zealand
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|4,987
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|4,987
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|2,115
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|2,115
|n/a
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|1
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|1
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|1,209
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|1,209
|n/a
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Vanessa Vilar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|385
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|385
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|199
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|199
|n/a
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Wai-Fung Loh
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Asia
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|1,640
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|1,640
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|5,570
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|5,570
|n/a
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Gerardo Ronzanski
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Americas
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|2,874
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|2,874
|n/a
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|5,055
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|5,055
|n/a
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Susanne Bomhard (Spouse of Stefan Bomhard)
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Spouse of Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|8-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Demerger Shares
|n/a
|955
|n/a
|Aggregated
|n/a
|955
|n/a
