Dienstag, 09.12.2025
WKN: A41NML | ISIN: NL0015002MS2 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RM
Tradegate
09.12.25 | 12:26
12,750 Euro
-0,73 % -0,094
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNUM ICE CREAM COMPANY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNUM ICE CREAM COMPANY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,75212,75812:28
12,75212,75612:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2025 12:10 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS) AND THEIR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED (PCA)_

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the Admission of TMICC to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

DirectorsNumber of Shares
Peter ter Kulve108,627
Reginaldo Ecclissato20,027
Abhijit Bhattacharya115,000
Stefan Bomhard7,700
Anja Mutsears19,500
Other PDMRs
Julien Barraux4,191
Tim Gunning149
Ronald Schellekens34,166
Mustafa Seckin7,102
Toloy Tahir Tanridagli1,210
Vanessa Vilar584
Wai- Fung Loh7,210
Gerardo Ronzanski7,929
PCAs
Dorothee ter Kulve1,938
Susanne Bomhard955

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personPeter ter Kulve
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Executive Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a5,433n/a
Aggregatedn/a5,433n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a3,690n/a
Aggregated n/a3,690n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2New York Stock Exchange - XNYSUSD
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a21,254n/a
Aggregatedn/a21,254
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition 12.75553,25041,455.38
Aggregated41,455.38
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition 12.784775000958,852.50
Aggregated958,852.50

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personAbhijit Bhattacharya
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Financial Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition12.7383115,0001,464,910.25
Aggregated1,464,910.25

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personStefan Bomhard
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Non-Executive Director
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition12.7647,70098,282.80
Aggregated98,282.80

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personRené Hooft Graafland
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Non-Executive Director
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition12.87615,500199,578
Aggregated199,578

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personAnja Mutsaers
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Non-Executive Director
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition12.762619500248,870.70
Aggregated248,870.70

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personReginaldo Ecclissato
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Non-Executive Director
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a11,783n/a
Aggregatedn/a11,783n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a8,242n/a
Aggregated n/a8,242n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2New York Stock Exchange - XNYSUSD
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a2n/a
Aggregatedn/a2

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personJulien Barraux
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Creative Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a2,730n/a
Aggregatedn/a2,730n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a1,461n/a
Aggregated n/a1,461n/a

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personTim Gunning
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a149n/a
Aggregated n/a149n/a

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personRonald Schellekens
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Human Resources Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a654n/a
Aggregatedn/a654n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2New York Stock Exchange - XNYSUSD
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition 14.981733,512502,066.73
Aggregated502,066.73

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personMustafa Seckin
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



President of Europe and Australia & New Zealand
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a4,987n/a
Aggregatedn/a4,987n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a2,115n/a
Aggregated n/a2,115n/a

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personToloy Tahir Tanridagli
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



President, Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a1n/a
Aggregatedn/a1n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a1,209n/a
Aggregated n/a1,209n/a
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personVanessa Vilar
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Legal Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a385n/a
Aggregatedn/a385n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a199n/a
Aggregated n/a199n/a

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personWai-Fung Loh
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



President Asia
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a1,640n/a
Aggregatedn/a1,640n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a5,570n/a
Aggregated n/a5,570n/a
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personGerardo Ronzanski
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



President Americas
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a2,874n/a
Aggregatedn/a2,874n/a
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a5,055n/a
Aggregated n/a5,055n/a

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personSusanne Bomhard (Spouse of Stefan Bomhard)
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Spouse of Non-Executive Director
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Shares n/a955n/a
Aggregated n/a955n/a


