The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS) AND THEIR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED (PCA)_

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the Admission of TMICC to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Directors Number of Shares Peter ter Kulve 108,627 Reginaldo Ecclissato 20,027 Abhijit Bhattacharya 115,000 Stefan Bomhard 7,700 Anja Mutsears 19,500 Other PDMRs Julien Barraux 4,191 Tim Gunning 149 Ronald Schellekens 34,166 Mustafa Seckin 7,102 Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 1,210 Vanessa Vilar 584 Wai- Fung Loh 7,210 Gerardo Ronzanski 7,929 PCAs Dorothee ter Kulve 1,938 Susanne Bomhard 955

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Peter ter Kulve 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Executive Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 5,433 n/a Aggregated n/a 5,433 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 3,690 n/a Aggregated n/a 3,690 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 21,254 n/a Aggregated n/a 21,254 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.7555 3,250 41,455.38 Aggregated 41,455.38 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.7847 75000 958,852.50 Aggregated 958,852.50

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Abhijit Bhattacharya 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Financial Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.7383 115,000 1,464,910.25 Aggregated 1,464,910.25

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Stefan Bomhard 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.764 7,700 98,282.80 Aggregated 98,282.80

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person René Hooft Graafland 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.876 15,500 199,578 Aggregated 199,578

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Anja Mutsaers 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.7626 19500 248,870.70 Aggregated 248,870.70

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Reginaldo Ecclissato 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 11,783 n/a Aggregated n/a 11,783 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 8,242 n/a Aggregated n/a 8,242 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 2 n/a Aggregated n/a 2

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Julien Barraux 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Creative Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 2,730 n/a Aggregated n/a 2,730 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 1,461 n/a Aggregated n/a 1,461 n/a

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Tim Gunning 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 149 n/a Aggregated n/a 149 n/a

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Ronald Schellekens 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Human Resources Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 654 n/a Aggregated n/a 654 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.9817 33,512 502,066.73 Aggregated 502,066.73

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President of Europe and Australia & New Zealand b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 4,987 n/a Aggregated n/a 4,987 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 2,115 n/a Aggregated n/a 2,115 n/a

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 1 n/a Aggregated n/a 1 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 1,209 n/a Aggregated n/a 1,209 n/a 1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Legal Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 385 n/a Aggregated n/a 385 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 199 n/a Aggregated n/a 199 n/a

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Wai-Fung Loh 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 1,640 n/a Aggregated n/a 1,640 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 5,570 n/a Aggregated n/a 5,570 n/a 1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Gerardo Ronzanski 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Americas b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 2,874 n/a Aggregated n/a 2,874 n/a Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 5,055 n/a Aggregated n/a 5,055 n/a

