Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will host a webinar to discuss the company's commercial preparations for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and clinical trial plans for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from 10:00-11:30 am ET on January 7, 2026.

The discussion will include KOL and industry leaders' perspectives on the current treatment landscape and the significant unmet need in treating both TRD and PTSD. The company's collaboration partners will discuss patient care pathways, provider economics for multi-hour treatments, and the development of treatment models in TRD. Compass Pathways' management team will review commercial readiness activities and the emerging profile of COMP360 in TRD, as well as highlight the unmet need in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and provide details of the planned late-stage program for COMP360 in this indication.

Speakers will include:

Dr Gary Small, MD, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center

Dr Geoff Grammer, MD, CMO at Greenbrook Mental Wellness Centres

Myriam Barthes, co-founder and CEO at Journey Clinical

Dimitri Cavathas, CEO at HealthPort

A live audio webcast of this event will be accessible at this link: https://lifescievents.com/event/q0v8tp3/. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the U.S. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

