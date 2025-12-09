Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - CanPR Technology Ltd (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, is pleased to announce the full commercial launch of Trek, the Company's next-generation artificial intelligence platform designed to further modernize the Canadian immigration and newcomer journey. Trek completed an extensive beta phase and the Company was extremely please with the engagement and performance of the new platform.

BETA PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

10,000+ users onboarded

80,000+ real-time conversations conducted across immigration and employment topics

Delivered immediate, accurate responses to thousands of immigration questions

Helped potential newcomers understand job opportunities prior to landing

Trek's AI foundation is built to deliver fast, highly accurate insights for users navigating the immigration process. The system is engineered to maintain consistency, reduce uncertainty, and support newcomers at every stage-from early exploration to job readiness and settlement.

Trek will be offered as a free service to users of CanPR, although the Company expects to launch a paid version of Trek at a later day.

NEW PLATFORM FEATURES AT LAUNCH

24/7 real-time immigration assistance, personalized to each user, ensuring informed discussions between each user and their immigration lawyer or Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC)

Assists in the completion of immigration forms, enabling greater accuracy and independence

Application confidence scoring, helping users understand the strength of their profile

Newcomer support services, connecting individuals to trusted partners and settlement resources

Resume creation & job-readiness packages, aligned with Canadian employer expectations

AI-powered job matching and applicant ranking, based on skills, education, and experience

Document evaluation tools to identify inconsistencies and ensure application completeness

Within the context of CanPR's broader strategy, CEO Akshat Soni highlighted Trek's importance by stating that "the launch of Trek marks a defining moment for CanPR and for the immigration technology sector in Canada, as we built Trek to bring clarity, confidence, and accessibility to a process that has historically been overwhelming for newcomers. With AI-driven automation, predictive insights, and personalized job preparation, Trek is setting a new standard for the newcomer journey."

Trek's employment ecosystem includes resume summarization, critique, automated generation, applicant ranking, and job matching features-enabling newcomers to prepare for the Canadian labour market more effectively while helping employers identify qualified international talent efficiently.

GROWTH OBJECTIVES

50,000 users targeted by fiscal year-end

Implementation of subscription-based revenue model

Expansion of B2B partnerships with employers, educators, and settlement networks

Strengthen CanPR's positioning as a leader in digital immigration technology

With the introduction of Trek, CanPR continues to advance its mission of building the world's most comprehensive ecosystem for newcomers-integrating immigration support, employment readiness, and settlement solutions into one unified AI platform.

Visit www.CanPR.io to learn more

About CanPR Technology Ltd

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 2,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

