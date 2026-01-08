Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, announces amendments to the previously announced engagement of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Effective August 1, 2025, the Company and ITG agreed to a monthly fee of $2,000 per month to provide market making services to the Company, reduced from $6,000 per month. No other changes were made to the market making agreement between the Company and ITG (the "Market Making Agreement"). Please refer to the Company's press release dated February 3, 2025 for a summary of terms of the Market Making Agreement.

About CanPR Technology Ltd

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 2,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

About ITG

ITG is a full-service securities dealer regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, and is dedicated specifically to professional trading. ITG's head office is located at 370 King Street W, Suite 701, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 1J9.

