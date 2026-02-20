Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled immigration services platform focused on supporting newcomers and families building a life in Canada, today announced a strategic partnership with Everkind, an AI-powered emotional wellness platform, to expand mental health and wellbeing support for newcomers across Canada.

CanPR has surpassed 2 million application downloads, supporting individuals and families through immigration pathways, settlement guidance, and employment-related services. As part of its continued evolution, the Company is expanding its newcomer ecosystem to include mental health and emotional wellbeing, recognizing that long-term integration and success require both structural support and personal resilience.

Through the partnership, Everkind's AI-driven wellness tools, including reflective journaling, guided emotional support, and personalized wellbeing resources, will be made available to CanPR users. The initiative is intended to support newcomers as they navigate the emotional challenges often associated with relocation, settlement, and cultural transition.

"CanPR has helped millions of individuals and families take meaningful steps toward building a better life in Canada," said Akshat Soni, Chief Executive Officer of CanPR Technology Ltd. "However, immigration is not solely a legal or economic process, it is also deeply emotional. This partnership with Everkind strengthens our ability to support newcomers holistically by helping foster a healthier mindset, emotional stability, and confidence during one of the most significant transitions of their lives."

Everkind's platform focuses on accessible, technology-enabled emotional wellness, offering users private and supportive tools designed to promote reflection, stress management, and mental clarity. By integrating these resources within CanPR's platform, the Company aims to complement its immigration and settlement services with wellness-focused support that aligns with the broader needs of newcomers and their families.

"Relocating to a new country can be both exciting and overwhelming," said Harrison Newlands, Chief Executive Officer of Everkind. "By partnering with CanPR, we are able to provide emotional wellness support at a critical moment in the newcomer journey. Together, we aim to help individuals build emotional resilience and a stronger foundation as they establish their lives in Canada."

The partnership aligns with CanPR's long-term strategy to broaden its platform beyond traditional immigration services and build a comprehensive newcomer support ecosystem encompassing immigration guidance, employment tools, settlement resources, and wellbeing services.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

About Everkind Inc.

Everkind is an AI-powered emotional wellness platform designed to help individuals develop emotional awareness, resilience, and mental clarity. Through intelligent journaling and personalized wellbeing tools, Everkind provides accessible emotional support for users navigating periods of change and transition. For more information, see www.everkind.com.

For more information contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information may include, without limitation, the demand for immigration services; changes to immigration policy; and changes in general economic conditions and financial markets. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking information contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to updates any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284627

Source: CanPR Technology Inc.