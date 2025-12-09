Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placement offering of C$3,500,000, by the issuance of 8,750,000 Units at a price of C$0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of C$0.705 for a period of 36 months.

Mr. Darren Blasutti, who recently joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, purchased 2,500,000 Units for subscription proceeds of C$1,000,000, which resulted in related party considerations pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Minera Alamos relied on the exemptions contained in section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(a) of MI 61- 101 for an exemption from the minority approval requirement as the fair market value of the securities distributed under the offering, insofar as it involved interested parties, did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

There were no finders fees paid in connection with the closing of this placement, and all securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

The Company further announces that, subject to receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it will settle a previously agreed to contractual obligation in the amount of C$2,000,000 with an arm's length third party, by the issuance of 4,651,163 shares at a price of C$0.43 per share. This is related to insurance and bonding associated with the recently acquired Pan Operating Complex.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a North American gold production and development Company. As of October 1, 2025, the Company owns the Pan Operating Complex, comprised of the Pan heap leach gold mine and the adjacent fully permitted Gold Rock project, as well as the nearby past-producing Illipah project. The Company also owns the Copperstone mine and associated infrastructure in La Paz Country, Arizona, an advanced development asset with a permitted mine plan of operations (MPO) that can be developed in parallel with planned project advancements in Mexico. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the Company's proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company and its permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust PEA completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 14 years. The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. This information is based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. Minera Alamos' financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Minera Alamos' activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. Minera Alamos does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by Minera Alamos or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277405

SOURCE: Minera Alamos Inc.