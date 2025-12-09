Skyharbour Resources Ltd: Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 09, 2025))(Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), is planning a substantial 2026 exploration and drilling program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The upcoming program will include an Airborne Gravity Gradiometry (AGG) survey, followed by detailed ground gravity surveys, and these geophysics will be followed by a summer 2026 drilling campaign totaling approximately 3,500 metres. The program is designed to build on the encouraging results from the previous few years and advance several high-priority target areas across the property, particularly within the FSAN and Canoe Lake grids where drilling and geophysical surveys have identified compelling structural corridors and extensive alteration zones. Orano is the majority owner with 74.7% and operator at the project with Skyharbour now owning the remaining minority interest of 25.3%.

Location Map of Preston Project:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Preston-2025_12_08.jpg



2026 Exploration Campaign at Preston:

The proposed 2026 exploration campaign will include a large-scale Airborne Gravity Gradiometry (AGG) survey, which will cover the full priority corridor in the northern portion of the property. This work will include the FSAN and Canoe Lake grids, both of which were highlighted as the most prospective areas after the 2025 drilling season. The AGG survey is expected to refine discrete gravity lows, identify structural trends, and help delineate potential hydrothermal or alteration-related footprints across the broader claim area. Following the airborne work, Orano intends to complete detailed ground gravity surveys using tight station spacing of 25 by 25 metres or 50 by 50 metres. These surveys will focus on key zones within the proposed drilling footprint and will be used to validate targets from the airborne data, improve resolution over prospective features, and help distinguish basement anomalies from localized overburden variations.

A summer diamond drilling program is also proposed, consisting of approximately 3,000 to 3,500 metres across roughly ten helicopter-supported drill holes, each averaging around 300 metres in depth. Similar to the successful approach used in 2025, drilling will be divided between direct targeting of high-priority anomalies and broader structural corridor testing along graphitic trends known to be associated with uranium mineralization in the Athabasca Basin. Orano anticipates that six to eight drill holes will focus on follow-up and step-out testing within the northern FSAN area, where multiple graphitic shear zones, brittle-ductile structures, and strong clay alteration were intersected in 2025. An additional two to four holes are planned for the Area B conductive corridor, an underexplored structural trend that remains largely untested but shows strong potential based on existing geophysical data.

The proposed budget for the 2026 program will be allocated to the airborne and ground gravity surveys as well as toward drilling, helicopter support, logistics, and analytical work. The planned work is expected to significantly advance the geological understanding of the Preston Project and generate new high-quality drill targets for future exploration, building on the extensive groundwork completed during 2024 and 2025.

2025 Exploration Campaign Completed at Preston:

The 2025 exploration program at the Preston Uranium Project was successfully completed and consisted of 5,565 metres of helicopter-supported diamond drilling across 17 holes, in addition to ongoing geophysical interpretation and geological analysis. The program was designed to evaluate several high-priority target areas distributed throughout the property to systematically test multiple prospective geological corridors. Drilling was primarily focused on the Johnson Lake, Canoe Lake, and FSAN grids, each representing distinct structural and geophysical environments with the potential to host basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

Target Area Overview - Preston Lake Project:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Target-Area-Overview-Preston-Lake-Project.png

Work completed in 2025 marked the first-ever drilling at the Johnson Lake grid (Zone 1), where previous ML-TEM surveys and DC resistivity had outlined strong conductive responses along the JL-North and JL-South trends. Four holes totaling 1,304 metres were drilled to test the interpreted graphitic packages and resistivity lows associated with these conductors. Drilling confirmed the presence of multiple narrow but well-developed graphitic shear zones, displaying brittle-ductile fabrics and locally enhanced clay alteration consistent with structurally complex basement settings.

Although the area yielded fewer signs of extensive reactivation compared to other zones, the drilling provided valuable geological constraints and verified the EM interpretations. With access no longer limited by winter conditions thanks to helicopter support, the 2025 work provided the first substantive geological dataset ever collected at Johnson Lake.

Johnson Lake Grid - VTEM Background:

http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/JohnsonLakeGrid_2025Drilling_VTEM.jpg

The Canoe Lake grid (Zone 2) continued to demonstrate strong prospectivity and received significant attention in the 2025 program, with four holes totaling just under 1,000 metres drilled across several conductors. Previous work had identified nine conductive trends within the area, many of which had seen only limited historic drilling. The 2025 drilling successfully intersected multiple graphitic fault zones (several of them strongly fractured, argillized, and sulphide-bearing) along the CAN-1, CAN-3, and CAN-8 corridors. Holes PRE-27 and PRE-34 returned some of the most notable structural intersections, including strongly graphitic horizons marked by extensive fault gouge, core loss, and well-developed chlorite and illite alteration. Gravity lows mapped in this area were confirmed to correlate in several cases with thicker overburden or preferential weathering of structural zones, consistent with patterns observed at other Athabasca uranium deposits. With several conductors remaining untested and multiple structural corridors showing strong graphitic development, Canoe Lake continues to be regarded as one of the most prospective target zones on the property.

Canoe Lake Grid - 2025 Drilling:

http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/CanoeLakeGrid_2025Drilling_VTEM.jpg



The largest component of the 2025 program was completed on the FSAN grid (Zone 3), where 10 holes totaling 3,263 metres were drilled across both direct targeting and structural corridor evaluations. This work followed up on new 2024 ground gravity and SGH geochemical surveys, which had outlined several compelling anomalies. Drilling across the FSAN grid successfully confirmed multiple graphitic shear zones, brittle-ductile structures, and thick sequences of kaolinite, illite, and chlorite alteration - an alteration profile that is consistent with large-scale fluid movement and enhanced structural preparation. Several fences of holes, including PRE-32-37 and PRE-36-41-42, intersected parallel graphitic shear zones with well-developed mylonitic fabrics, while holes PRE-35, PRE-39, and PRE-40 encountered atypical alteration and lithological variations not previously documented at Preston. These results collectively point to a more complex structural framework in the FSAN area than previously recognized, with multiple corridors now identified as priority targets for follow-up drilling.

FSAN Grid - 2025 Drilling:

http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/FSANGrid_2025Drilling_VTEM.jpg

Overall, the 2025 exploration program was successful in validating EM-defined conductive packages, expanding the geological understanding of key structural corridors, and refining the property-scale model for basement-hosted uranium potential at Preston. The results highlight several zones, particularly within Canoe Lake and FSAN, where additional drilling is warranted and where new geophysical datasets have outlined strong, untested targets. This multi-zone approach ensured thorough coverage across the Preston claims and has positioned the project for a focused and technically robust 2026 exploration and drilling campaign.

Preston Uranium Project:

In March 2017, Skyharbour signed an option agreement with Orano (formerly AREVA Resources Inc.) that provided Orano an earn-in option to acquire a majority working interest in the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project. The significant potential of the Project has been highlighted by past discoveries in the area by NexGen Energy Ltd. (Arrow deposit), Fission Uranium Corp. (Triple R deposit now owned by Paladin Energy), and F3 Uranium Corp. (PLN discovery). Exploration at the Project has consisted of ground gravity, airborne and ground electromagnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys, as well as exploratory drill programs. Over a dozen high-priority drill target areas associated with multiple prospective exploration corridors have been successfully delineated through these methodical, multi-phased exploration initiatives, which have culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database for the project area.

Joint Venture and Strategic Partnership:

In early 2021, Orano fulfilled their earn-in option interest in the project through funding exploration expenditures and making cash payments. Orano now holds a 74.7% interest in the joint venture and is the operator, with the remaining minority 25.3% interest owned by Skyharbour.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., VP of Exploration for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Orano Canada Inc.:

Orano Canada Inc., headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is a leading producer of uranium, accounting for the processing of more than 15 million pounds of uranium concentrate in Canada in 2023. In 2024, Orano celebrated 60 years of exploring for, mining, and milling uranium in Canada. Orano Canada is the operator of the McClean Lake uranium mine and mill, and a significant partner in the Cigar Lake, McArthur River, and Key Lake operations. The company employs nearly 500 people in Saskatchewan, including about 320 at the McClean Lake operation, where over 46% of employees self-declare as Indigenous. As a sustainable uranium producer, Orano Canada is committed to safety, environmental protection, and contributing to the prosperity and well-being of neighbouring communities.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-seven projects covering over 616,000 hectares (over 1.5 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization in several zones at the Maverick Corridor. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, which hosts widespread uranium mineralization in drill intercepts over a large property area with exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour also has joint ventures with industry leaders Denison Mines, Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Russell, Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project.

In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to potentially over $76 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures and over $42 million in cash and share payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY-SaskProject-Locator-2025-12-08.jpg

