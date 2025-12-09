

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $530.82 million, or $31.04 per share. This compares with $564.93 million, or $32.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $4.628 billion from $4.279 billion last year.



