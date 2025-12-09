Petra Diamonds Limited - TR1: Notification of major shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG702782084

Issuer Name

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Kyma Capital Opportunities Master Fund Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Kyma Capital Limited London United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Kyma Capital Opportunities Master Fund Limited George Town Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Dec-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.132230 4.012027 8.144257 26050365 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.132230 1.986152 6.118382

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) BMG702782084 13217424 4.132230 Sub Total 8.A 13217424 4.132230%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A 6352941 1.986152 Warrant 1] N/A N/A 6480000 2.025875 Sub Total 8.B1 12832941 4.012027%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Akshay Shah Kyma Capital Limited 4.132230 4.012027 8.144257%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

[1] The % of voting rights attached against the disclosed Warrants are indicative and based on the current issued share capital. If these warrants are exercised, then issued share capital would also change and subsequently the % voting rights would change.