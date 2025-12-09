Petra Diamonds Limited - TR1: Notification of major shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
BMG702782084
Issuer Name
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Kyma Capital Opportunities Master Fund Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Kyma Capital Limited
London
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Kyma Capital Opportunities Master Fund Limited
George Town
Cayman Islands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-Nov-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
04-Dec-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.132230
4.012027
8.144257
26050365
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.132230
1.986152
6.118382
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
BMG702782084
13217424
4.132230
Sub Total 8.A
13217424
4.132230%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
CFD
N/A
N/A
6352941
1.986152
Warrant 1]
N/A
N/A
6480000
2.025875
Sub Total 8.B1
12832941
4.012027%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Akshay Shah
Kyma Capital Limited
4.132230
4.012027
8.144257%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK
[1] The % of voting rights attached against the disclosed Warrants are indicative and based on the current issued share capital. If these warrants are exercised, then issued share capital would also change and subsequently the % voting rights would change.