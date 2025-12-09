Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce drill results from the 2025 fall exploration drill program at its 100% owned Paana project in Lapland, Finland. The 2,454-meter, seven-hole drill program targeted bulk-tonnage gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone, Aarnivalkea West target (Figure 2).

Highlights

Fall 2025 Paana Project drill program complete: Seven drill holes at the Koivu Zone (Aarnivalkea West target) tested the up-dip and strike-extent of disseminated gold mineralization discovered in historical hole FAVD-64 (55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold from 158.0 meters downhole 7 ) and confirmed in hole AW-24-005 (36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold from 150.15 meters down hole, see the Company's February 27 th , 2025 news release).

Assay results demonstrate continuity of bulk-tonnage style gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone covering a 200-meter dip extent and over 100-meter strike extent where it remains open down-dip and along strike: 10.4 meters of 0.54 g/t gold at 193.95 meters downhole and 12.77 meters of 0.77 g/t gold including 6.0 meters of 1.15 g/t gold at 331.8 meters downhole in drill hole AW-25-010 5.6 meters of 1.13 g/t gold at 92.45 meters downhole in drill hole AW-25-007 15.2 meters of 0.35 g/t gold at 18.0 meters downhole in drill hole AW-25-008

Vein-hosted gold mineralization intersected outside of bulk-tonnage mineralization : 17.55 g/t gold over 0.5 meters at 282.85 meters downhole in AW-25-012

Further drilling is warranted across the Aarnivalkea West target towards the southern Honka Zone, 500 meters south of Koivu, where previous drill programs discovered zones of high-grade mineralization (e.g., 18.14 g/t gold over 4.0 meters at 223.0 meters downhole in drill hole FAVD62 6 ).

Results are pending from a Phase 1, 300-hole base of till (BoT) program conducted across parts of the Paana Project designed to strengthen the pipeline of high-priority drill targets. Phase 1 BoT program represents a small portion of the planned project-wide survey.

"Results from our follow-up Fall 2025 drill program at the Paana Project focused on the newly established Koivu Zone," stated Chris Donaldson, CEO & Executive Chair. "Drilling continues to validate the geological and structural interpretation for the target area, with mineralized domains now demonstrated to extend both up-dip and along strike. The majority of holes intersected broad zones of bulk-tonnage style gold mineralization, supporting continuity from previously reported strong results. Collectively, the results indicate that the gold system at Aarnivalkea West is substantial and complex, with potential for both broad, continuous mineralization and localized higher-grade zones. Follow-up step-outs down-dip and southward toward the high-grade Honka Zone are warranted to further assess the scale and characteristics of this emerging target."

Aarnivalkea West Target

The Aarnivalkea West target, located approximately 24 km northwest of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine and 65 km northwest of Rupert Resource's Ikkari deposit (Figure 1), is underlain by highly prospective rocks of the Central Lapland Greenstone belt. Based on previous exploration programs, the broad and open 1.3 km long target is considered prospective for both Kittila-style, high-grade mineralization and Ikkari-style disseminated mineralization.

Drill Program

Bulk tonnage-style gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone, the northern extent of the Aarnivalkea West target (Figure 2), is modelled within a series of east-dipping domains (Domains A and B). Gold mineralization consists of quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins, veinlets and disseminated pyrite associated with broad zones of carbonate-sericite±albite alteration hosted in deformed and sheared intermediate volcanic rocks and diorite porphyries. Higher grade mineralization consists of locally intense albite alteration (bleaching) cut by quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins (e.g., 64.2 g/t Au over 0.5 meters in AW-25-005, see February 27th, 2025 news release).

The fall 2025 drill program at Koivu consisted of 2,454 meters of core drilling in seven holes (Figure 2). The drill holes were collared along three sections with 270o azimuths and -55o dips. Drilling primarily tested the mineralization potential of Domain A - up-dip and along strike (north and south) of holes FAVD64 (55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold from 158.0 meters downhole7, Figure 3) and AW-25-005 (36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.40 meters of 3.43 g/t gold from 150.2 meters downhole7, see February 27th, 2025 news release). Two holes (AW-25-007 and AW-25-008) were drilled up-dip from AW-24-005 along section 7552400N (Figure 3), two holes (AW-25-009 and AW-25-010) were drilled along section 7552350N (Figure 4), and three holes (AW-25-011, AW-25-012 and AW-25-013) were drilled along section 7552450N (Figure 5).

Drill results confirm the geological and structural model for the target area and extend mineralized domains up-dip and along strike (e.g., Domain A, Figures 3, 4 and 5). Results show continuity of bulk-tonnage style gold mineralization over a 200-meter dip extent and over 100-meter strike extent where it remains open down-dip and along strike. New insights from the drilling include:

Drill holes AW-25-009 and AW-25-010 extend the strike-extent of Domain A, 50 meters south. Both holes intersected broad zones (up to 100 meters) of disseminated pyrite with intervals of strong carbonate-sericite-albite alteration with local bulk-tonnage style gold mineralization (e.g., 10.4 meters of 0.54 g/t gold from 193.95 meters downhole in AW-25-010 and 10.3 meters of 0.56 g/t gold from 138.8 meters downhole in AW-25-009, Table 1). A new zone of mineralization was also intersected near the bottom of AW-25-010 consisting of quartz-pyrrhotite veins and vein stockworks and quartz-carbonate-pyrrhotite-pyrite-chalcopyrite cemented breccias. This new zone of gold mineralization returned 6.0 meters of 1.15 g/t gold within 12.65 meters of 0.77 g/t gold from 331.8 meters downhole (Table 1 and Figure 4). Further drilling is warranted to test the extent of this zone of mineralization.

All three holes drilled to the north intersected broad zones of Koivu-style alteration with local bulk-tonnage gold mineralization (e.g., 15.2 meters of 0.34 g/t gold at 190.75 meters downhole in AW-25-012, Figure 5) within Domain A. Higher-grade mineralized veins, outside of Domain A, were also intersected in AW-25-012 (17.55 g/t gold over 0.5 meters at 282.85 meters downhole, Table 1 and Figure 5) which demonstrates the added high-grade vein potential of the target area.

Summary and Next Steps

The fall 2025 drill program at the Paana Project accomplished its two main objectives: 1) expand the footprint of bulk-tonnage style mineralization at the Koivu Zone, and 2) refine the geological and structural model for the target area.

Gold mineralization along Domain A is now modelled over a 200-meter dip extent and at least 100-meter strike extent where it remains open. Further drilling is warranted to test the extent of Domain A while focusing on targeting higher-grade zones that are known to exist within the bulk-tonnage mineralization (e.g., FAVD64 and AW-24-005, Figure 3). Additional drilling aimed at testing the extent of the pyrrhotite-associated gold zone near the bottom of AW-25-010 is also warranted (Figure 4).

The 500-meter gap between the southern Honka and the northern Koivu zones also warrants systematic drill testing. This area has only been investigated at depth with one drill hole (FAVD66, Figure 6), which intersected zones of strong bulk-tonnage gold mineralization (e.g., 18.6 meters of 1.09 g/t gold from 220.0 meters downhole9, Figure 6) and confirms the strong prospectivity of sparsely tested area.

Results are pending from a Phase 1, 300-hole base of till (BoT) survey conducted across parts of the Paana Project. Phase 1 sampling is part of a larger, planned project-wide BoT survey. The focus of the Phase 1 BoT program was on evaluating the footprints of high-priority gold anomalies defined in earlier programs. Results from the Phase 1 BoT program will be used to refine areas for additional BoT sampling as well as to refine new drill targets across the Paana Project.

Figure 1. Map of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt highlighting Valkea's landholdings as well as neighboring companies and associated exploration, development and mining projects. Abbreviations: P&P* = Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve, Prob.+ = Probable Mineral Reserve. *See references 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/277413_bfcc5a1254ad79d6_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Map showing drill collar locations from the Fall 2025 drill program at the Koivu Zone in relation to previous drilling across the Aarnivalkea West target. Section lines for Figures 3, 4, 5 and 6 are shown. *See references 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 and February 27th, 2025 news release for sources of data from previous drill programs.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/277413_bfcc5a1254ad79d6_002full.jpg

Table 1. Aarnivalkea West Assay Results - Koivu Zone

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) AW-25-007 92.45 98.05 5.60 0.97 and 119.60 153.65 34.05 0.21 and 173.40 180.50 7.10 0.20 and 190.30 195.90 5.60 1.13 and 209.75 223.00 13.25 0.21









AW-25-008 8.00 48.50 40.50 0.24 including 18.00 33.15 15.15 0.35









AW-25-009 138.80 149.10 10.30 0.56 and 167.15 196.40 29.25 0.27 including 167.15 171.85 4.70 0.91 and 237.30 253.45 16.15 0.30 and 272.00 277.95 5.95 0.39









AW-25-010 172.45 177.40 4.95 0.53 and 193.95 204.30 10.35 0.54 and 218.15 221.80 3.65 0.51 and 234.35 249.80 15.45 0.37 and 294.50 309.70 15.20 0.25 and 320.65 350.50 29.85 0.42 including 331.80 344.45 12.65 0.77 including 338.45 344.45 6.00 1.15









AW-25-011 No significant intervals









AW-25-012 138.10 138.60 0.50 3.36 and 175.80 182.50 6.70 0.21 and 190.75 205.95 15.20 0.34 and 212.50 214.00 1.50 1.25 and 282.85 284.45 1.60 5.62 including 282.85 283.35 0.50 17.55 and 338.85 346.85 8.00 0.22









AW-25-013 98.90 103.00 4.10 0.48 and 190.00 213.60 23.60 0.28 and 228.50 238.35 9.85 0.24

1. Calculations are uncut and length-weighted using a 0.1 g/t gold cutoff with less than five continuous meters of internal dilution

2. Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

Figure 3. Section (B to B') looking north showing results from holes AW-25-007 and 008 drilled up-dip from FAVD64 and AW-24-005 at the Koivu Zone. See references below for sources of historical data. Inset, box photos of AW-24-007 showing drill core from 96 to 99.5 meters downhole. Zones of bleaching was caused by silica-sericite-carbonate alteration associated with veins and veinlets of quartz-carbonate-pyrite and disseminated gold mineralization. Abbreviations, qtz = quartz, ser = sericite, ab = albite, carb = carbonate, py = pyrite. *See references 7 and 10 for sources of data for holes FAVD01, 02, 03, 03, 04, 06, 07, FAVD26, and FAVD64. See February 27th, 2025 news release for results for holes AW-24-004 and AW-24-005

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/277413_bfcc5a1254ad79d6_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Section C to C' looking north showing results from holes AW-25-009 and 010 drilled at the Koivu Zone. Inset A, box photos of AW-24-009 showing drill core from 166 to 169 meters downhole. Zones of bleaching caused by silica-sericite-carbonate alteration associated with veins and veinlets of quartz-carbonate-pyrite and disseminated gold mineralization. Inset B, box photos of AW-25-010 showing drill core from 337.8 to 348.8 m downhole. New zone of gold mineralization associated with pyrrhotite-pyrite-chalcopyrite cemented breccias and veinlets. Abbreviations, qtz = quartz, ser = sericite, ab = albite, carb = carbonate, py = pyrite, po = pyrrhotite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/277413_bfcc5a1254ad79d6_004full.jpg

Figure 5. Section D to D' looking north showing results from holes AW-25-011, 012 and 013 drilled at the Koivu Zone. Inset box photos of AW-25-012 showing drill core from ~282 to 285 meters downhole. Zones of bleaching caused by silica-sericite-albite-carbonate alteration associated with veins and veinlets of quartz-carbonate-pyrite. A sample from this interval graded 17.55 g/t Au over 0.5 meters (Table 1). Abbreviations, qtz = quartz, ser = sericite, ab = albite, carb = carbonate, py = pyrite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/277413_bfcc5a1254ad79d6_005full.jpg

Figure 6. Schematic long section (A to A') through the Aarnivalkea West target showing new and historical drill data in the Koivu and Honka Zones. The red outline represents the target area for the recently completed Fall 2025 drill program. The orange outlines represent areas for proposed drill programs. *See references 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 and February 27th, 2025 news release for sources of data from previous drill programs.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/277413_bfcc5a1254ad79d6_006full.jpg

Table 2. Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth EOH

(m) AW-25-007 418449 7552401 245.9 -55 270 351.0 AW-25-008 418371 7552413 244.2 -55 270 326.6 AW-25-009 418500 7552343 247.0 -55 270 317.1 AW-25-010 418550 7552350 245.2 55 270 357.0 AW-25-011 418507 7552447 245.2 55 270 320.1 AW-25-012 418559 7552448 245.6 55 270 383.5 AW-25-013 418610 7552450 242.9 55 270 398.6

Coordinates are in UTM Z 35 N

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core analytical results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance and quality control program (QA/QC). Drill core was sawn in half at Valkea's dedicated and secure core logging and processing facility in Sodankylä, Finland.

Half of the drill core was sampled and delivered in secured bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Sodankylä, Finland. Core samples were prepared using ALS standard preparation procedure PREP-31A which involves crushing the sample to 70% less than 2mm, followed by a riffle split of 250g, and then a pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns.

Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in Galway, Ireland for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Drill core samples were analyzed for 48 elements by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AES finish (inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy - method Au-ICP21). Overlimit samples (>10 ppm Au) were reanalysed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish on a 30-gram aliquot (Au-GRA21).

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Valkea implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of field and lab duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream. Data verification of the analytical results includes a statistical analysis of the QA/QC data. Results are considered acceptable.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Geologist for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Valkea and may in some instances be unverifiable. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Valkea's projects.

