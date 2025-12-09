

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The nationwide average for regular gas in the U.S. has reached at its lowest level in 1,681 days, the White House said.



According to GasBuddy, average gas prices have dipped below $3 per gallon in 37 states, below $2.75 per gallon in 22 states, and below $2.50 per gallon in five states.



Gas price is below $2 per gallon at some stations in at least four states - with prices as low as $1.69 per gallon in Colorado.



During President Donald Trump's second term, Americans are on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades, the White House said.



It is part of an emerging trend of strong economic news, backed up by data, it added. In just the past week, Americans saw the national median rent fall for the fourth straight month, weekly jobless claims plummet to a three-year low, mortgage rates near their lowest level in a year, and consumer sentiment spike.



'That's all good news for American consumers - and much more progress is on the way. After four years of Biden's reckless spending, open borders, and anti-energy policies that drove inflation through the roof and crushed working families, the momentum is now unmistakably in the right direction - and the Trump Administration will stop at nothing to make sure all Americans feel relief,' the White House said.



