

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - The Campbell's Company (CPB) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $194 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Campbell's Company reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $2.677 billion from $2.772 billion last year.



The Campbell's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $194 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.677 Bln vs. $2.772 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.55



