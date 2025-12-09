

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has launched a 'Make Travel Family Friendly Again' campaign ahead of a busy holiday travel season. The goal of the campaign is to address a common refrain from the public - it can be challenging to travel as a family.



From needing more dedicated spaces for young children and exercise equipment, to finding places for mothers to nurse their children, to staying fit on the go, or struggling to find more healthy food options, the Trump Administration is committed to making every stage of the travel journey more seamless, said the US Department of Transportation.



To improve families' experiences in airport terminals, Secretary Duffy announced $1 billion in funding to incentivize more family-friendly resources in airport terminals. This can include creating more children's play areas or exercise areas, Adding mothers' rooms or nursing pods, Reconfiguring security checkpoints to create family screening lanes, Building sensory rooms for children with special needs, and Other creative terminal projects that focus on enhancing the family travel journey.



As part of the campaign launch, Secretary Duffy was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Paul Saladino, a double board-certified Physician Nutrition Specialist, Isabel Brown, a content creator and young mom, and Luke Saunders, the CEO and Founder of Farmer's Fridge.



In addition to the federal funding, USDOT is providing to enhance physical infrastructure, the group also emphasized the administration's interest in collaborating with airports and private sector partners to improve access to nutritional food options.



