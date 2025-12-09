HUB Cyber Security Ltd.: HUB Cyber Security Builds the Hardware Root of Digital Truth

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Some companies chase attention. HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) builds assets that command it on its own. The rollout of HUB Compliance shows exactly why. This isn't another dashboard, plug-in, or point tool for overloaded IT teams. HUB Compliance is a trust engine designed for sectors where data rules are strict, disclosure deadlines matter, and institutions cannot afford to get compliance wrong at scale.

This is the moment HUB stops being viewed as a cybersecurity vendor and starts being understood as a foundational layer in the regulated economy. Compliance is no longer a back-office burden. It is a front-line requirement in financial services, digital assets, government work, and cross-border operations. HUB designed its system around that reality.

HUB Compliance does something that legacy tools simply cannot. It connects confidential computing, automated policy enforcement, and verifiable logging into one environment where data can move, be analyzed, and remain compliant in real time. Banks, insurers, fintechs, and digital asset platforms are under pressure to prove that their systems are secure and fully auditable. HUB is building the infrastructure that creates that proof.

And that is what gives HUB Compliance its edge. It is a product that becomes more valuable as regulation increases. That is rare in this market. Most firms try to outrun compliance. HUB is building the system that makes it manageable, scalable, and transparent.

Defense Grade Validation

The company's latest commercial win adds to its 2025 momentum. HUB signed a multi-year deal with a major aerospace and defense manufacturer for a perpetual software license and multi-year support. This is not a pilot. It is a commitment from an industry where security standards are unforgiving, and procurement cycles are long.

Defense validation means something. It signals that HUB's architecture can be trusted where failure is not an option. It shows that confidential computing, verifiable governance, and automated policy enforcement are not theoretical. They are already deployed inside environments where oversight is heavy and operational risk is tightly controlled.

When defense contractors approve your system, financial institutions pay attention. Regulators watch closely. Cross-border data operators start to understand how the architecture could solve the problems sitting on their desks right now.

The commercial picture is simple. HUB Compliance is not a niche cybersecurity add-on. It is a compliance infrastructure stack built for institutions that operate in regulated, high-risk environments. That is how HUB is positioning itself, and that is how customers are beginning to respond.

The Shift Toward Institutional Infrastructure

Regulation is tightening across every industry that handles sensitive data. Financial institutions feel it first, digital asset platforms feel it most publicly, and government agencies feel it every time a new mandate arrives. The old tools cannot keep up. Manual audits cannot scale. After-the-fact remediation does not satisfy regulators or boards.

The market needs real-time trust. It needs systems that generate verifiable evidence as transactions occur. It needs infrastructure that is secure at the hardware level and flexible enough to meet global data laws. That is the gap HUB is stepping into. More importantly, it is the gap HUB is closing.

This is why HUB's pivot does more than matter and why HUB Compliance is already being viewed as an institutional system rather than a security accessory. It occupies the space where regulated data, operational integrity, and audit-ready transparency come together. That is the space where value compounds because once a system becomes the trust layer, everything else depends on it.

HUB is not trying to compete inside yesterday's cybersecurity market. It is positioning itself as an architect of the new compliance economy, a shift that's giving it momentum through defense validation, strengthened partnerships, and a platform built on confidential computing and verifiable governance. The HUB story is not about a single release or a single deal. It is about a company stepping into the category it was built for. HUB Compliance is the proof point, and the market, while late, is beginning to recognize it.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq:HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB Technologies partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "future," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "seem," "should," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel's economy and HUB's business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB's ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB's securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in HUB's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) has been retained by IR Agency, Inc. to provide press releases, editorial insights, and digital media production for HUB Cyber Security Ltd. This content is sponsored. For services rendered from December 5, 2025 through December 12, 2025, HPM has been compensated five thousand dollars (USD) via wire transfer for content creation and syndication related to HUB Cyber Security Ltd. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of creation, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content. This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security.

At the time of publication, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. However, individuals or organizations that have retained HPM may hold shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. and may sell those shares during the coverage period. Such sales could place downward pressure on the stock price and result in financial loss for investors.

Any reproduction, redistribution, or syndication of this content must include this disclosure in full. This statement is provided in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable laws governing sponsored communications and paid investor content.

Media contact for this content: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: HUB Cyber security, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hub-cyber-security-builds-the-hardware-root-of-digital-truth-1115780