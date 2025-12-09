Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Expands Warren District Footprint With 380 New Claims Targeting REE-Bearing Pegmatites and Historic Gold-Silver Systems

WARREN, ID / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID:SDRC) ("Sidney" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a major expansion of its land position in Idaho's historic Warren Mining District. Following the Company's confirmation of exceptional high-grade rare earth element (REE) and critical metal concentrations within the Knott Vein and Lucky Ben systems, Sidney has officially initiated the staking of 380 new federal mining claims, representing approximately 7,600 acres of additional mineral rights.

This expansion is designed to secure newly identified geological structures, pegmatite corridors, and historically productive precious-metal zones that are now recognized as part of a broader, district-scale mineral system. With this expansion, Sidney Resources reaffirms its position as one of the most dominant and historically established mineral rights holders in the Warren District.

Figure 1 - Warren District Consolidated Land Position. Updated land position map highlighting Sidney Resources Corporation's dominant footprint in the Warren Mining District.

Expansion Driven by New Geological Insights and REE Breakthrough Results

The Company's recent laboratory results confirming:

30% TREO Gravity Concentrates , and

60-65% TREO Leach Residuals

have reshaped the modern geological interpretation of the Warren District.

Subsequent mapping and structural analysis have identified significant pegmatite dikes and pegmatitic structural zones throughout the region-host environments globally associated with REEs, lithium, tantalum, niobium, and other critical elements. Their presence strongly supports an evolved magmatic-hydrothermal system capable of producing both precious and critical minerals across a wide regional footprint.

These findings directly integrate with the Company's breakthrough REE results and demonstrate that Warren's mineralized system extends beyond the known Knott Vein and Lucky Ben structures.

Strategic Purpose of the Expansion

The 380-claim expansion was designed to achieve two core objectives:

1. Capture REE-Prospective Pegmatite Corridors

These newly mapped zones represent some of the most promising host environments for REEs and battery metal mineralization in the district.

2. Assert District Dominance & Reinforce Sidney's Historic Presence

A second key purpose of this expansion is to reaffirm Sidney Resources' deep historical roots and long-standing presence in Idaho's mining industry. Founded in 1896 and incorporated in 1910, the Company carries forward a legacy that spans more than a century, and since 2003 has maintained an active and consistent presence in the Warren Mining District. This renewed momentum reflects Sidney's ongoing commitment to advancing responsible exploration and development in one of Idaho's most historic mining regions.

The addition of 380 new mining claims strengthens the Company's position as the dominant mineral rights stakeholder across one of Idaho's most prospective precious- and critical-mineral districts.

The map also includes a large blue-outlined claim block representing a recent expansion by an unrelated third party with ties to financier Thomas Kaplan. Sidney's expansion ensures that the Company maintains control over the core structural corridors, historic producers, and newly recognized REE-bearing pegmatite trends that define the heart of the Warren District mineral system.

By securing this ground now, Sidney protects its historic position, strategic access, and district-scale development plan.

CEO Commentary - Sean-Rae Zalewski

"Our recent breakthrough REE results revealed that Warren's mineralized system is significantly larger than originally understood," said Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO of Sidney Resources Corporation. "This 380-claim expansion is our strategic response-locking down the pegmatite trends, structural pathways, and historic producers that are essential for building a true district-scale mining operation.

"This also ensures Sidney maintains leadership in the region despite new claim activity from unrelated third parties. Our Company has been part of Warren since 1896, and this expansion reinforces our long-standing position while setting the stage for future development, resource growth, and revenue generation across both precious and critical minerals."

A Strengthened Role in U.S. Critical Mineral Independence

With this expansion, Sidney Resources significantly increases its capacity to advance domestic supplies essential to:

National defense & aerospace

Electric vehicle motors & battery technologies

Wind energy systems

Clean-energy manufacturing

Hydrogen and advanced industrial applications

Combined with ongoing metallurgical success, the Warren District continues to emerge as one of the most strategically important domestic sources of precious, strategic, and critical minerals.

Figure 2 - Warren District Expansion Map:

Pink grid: existing Sidney Resources claim blocks.

Yellow pins: documented historic mineral occurrences.

Blue outline: recent third-party claim expansion (unaffiliated with SDRC; linked to interests associated with Thomas Kaplan).

Newly secured zones strengthen Sidney's control over historic producers and REE-prospective corridors.

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC:SDRC) is a U.S. mineral exploration and development company advancing high-grade rare earth elements, gold, silver, tungsten, and platinum-group metals in Idaho's historic Warren Mining District. Sidney controls over 4,000 acres of patented and unpatented claims and is now expanding an additional 7,600 acres across 380 newly staked mining claims targeting REE-bearing pegmatites and historically productive vein systems. Ongoing gravity and leach test work continues to validate near-term production pathways while the Company develops advanced mining and bioremediation technologies supporting responsible and sustainable operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SDRC/disclosure

