Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Confirms Exceptional Rare Earth & Critical Metal Concentrations in Idaho's Historic Warren Mining District

WARREN, ID / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID:SDRC) ("Sidney" or the "Company") is pleased to announce breakthrough metallurgical results from its Warren Mining District project in Idaho, confirming exceptional grades of rare earth elements (REEs), tungsten (W), and platinum-group metals (PGMs). Testing was conducted jointly with Western Frontier Exploration and Mining Company under the guidance of industry experts Steve Dobson and Guy Saco.

Recent processing of ore from the Knott Vein and Lucky Ben Vein systems demonstrates extraordinary mineral concentration using gravity-based separation methods:

? Knott Vein Residuals: Up to 55% Total Rare Earth Element content (TREO) and 65% Rare Earth Oxide equivalent (REO)

? Lucky Ben Concentrates: Up to 30% TREO and 36% REO, achieved solely through mechanical gravity concentration, without chemical leaching

Prior to REE testing, the majority of precious metal bearing material which contain gold, silver and the platinum group metals was separated out of these concentrates, confirming multi-commodity extraction potential.

These grades compare favorably to, and in some cases exceed the target concentration levels of all domestic processors of rare earths. The results underscore the Warren District's significance as a high-grade domestic source of critical materials supporting U.S. energy, technology, and defense supply chains.

CEO Comment

"Our press release last week (10/28/2025 PR) highlighted the breakthrough REE values achieved from both gravity and leach processing, and we want to provide investors and strategic partners with deeper clarity and confidence," said Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO of Sidney Resources Corporation. "Today's announcement includes the detailed laboratory reports, oxide-conversion tables, and processing data that validate those results.

What matters most is what this means for the Company going forward: we now have verified, high-grade critical-mineral concentrate and residual streams, produced with environmentally low-impact methods and at recoveries that strongly support near-term commercialization. Our focus is on scaling processing, securing off-take pathways, and transitioning from proof-of-grade to revenue generation. This is a meaningful step toward establishing Sidney as a U.S.-based supplier of strategic metals and delivering tangible economic value for our shareholders."

To provide transparency and technical validation, the Company has prepared detailed analytical reports: Lucky Ben Concentrate Rare Earth & Metals Summary Report

Gravity-recovered REE & critical metal concentrate results

Comprehensive Summary Report - Knott Vein Leach Residuals & Filter Cake Analysis

Residual REE, PGM, and tungsten evaluation with oxide conversion tables

Critical Elements Identified

Testing highlights a suite of rare earth elements and critical metals essential to advanced U.S. manufacturing and defense systems:

Symbol Element Primary Uses Nd Neodymium EV & military permanent magnets Pr Praseodymium High-strength magnets & aerospace alloys Dy Dysprosium High-temperature EV & defense magnets Y Yttrium Ceramics, superconductors, optics La Lanthanum Optics & battery alloys Ce Cerium Catalysts & polishing compounds Sm Samarium Missile guidance & nuclear rods Gd Gadolinium MRI & shielding Ho Holmium Lasers & nuclear rods W Tungsten Armor-piercing ammo & alloys Ag Silver Electronics & solar Pt, Pd, Rh PGMs Catalysts, hydrogen economy tech Th Thorium Advanced nuclear fuel potential Ir, Os Iridium and Osmium Ultra-hard alloys & aerospace tech P Phosphorus Battery & mineral matrix component

Strategic National Security Importance

The Warren District contains high-value elements instrumental to:

F-35 fighter jet propulsion and electronics

Missile guidance and radar systems

Space defense & satellite infrastructure

Electric vehicle motors and wind turbines

Hydrogen & fuel-cell technology

Advanced nuclear concepts

With China controlling more than 80% of global REE processing, American-sourced and American-processed rare earths have never been more strategically vital.

Corporate Growth & Development Strategy

Sidney Resources is now positioned as a verified domestic source of high-grade critical minerals produced through environmentally responsible, chemical-free gravity concentration.

Key strategic objectives moving forward:

Formalize offtake discussions with U.S. partners

Establish federal and defense program engagement

Advance scaled pilot processing initiatives

Expand district-wide exploration and sampling

The Company's polymetallic advantage (REEs, gold, silver, tungsten, PGMs) provides both security-metal and precious-metal cash flow pathways.

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID:SDRC) is a U.S. mineral exploration and development company advancing high-grade rare earth elements, gold, silver, tungsten, and platinum-group metals in Idaho's historic Warren Mining District. The Company controls more than 4,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining claims, including multiple past-producing mines such as the Unity, Silver Monarch, New Era, and Little Giant.

Sidney is actively advancing a district-scale development program that includes an estimated 300,000 tons of historic stockpiles and mine spoils, which have returned consistently high-grade precious and critical metal values. Ongoing test milling and gravity-based separation programs are focused on optimizing recovery efficiencies and accelerating near-term production pathways.

In parallel with mineral development, the Company is deploying environmental remediation and bioremediation technologies to restore legacy mine soils and water systems - demonstrating a commitment to sustainable, responsible resource development. Sidney is also continuing development of its proprietary laser mining system, designed to eliminate explosive fragmentation and significantly reduce environmental footprint.

Sidney Resources is dedicated to delivering U.S.-sourced minerals essential to national security, clean-energy manufacturing, and advanced technology applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SDRC/disclosure

For more information on Sidney Resources Corporation and its ESG initiatives, visit: https://sidneyresources.com/responsibility

For further information, contact:

Dan Hally

COO, Sidney Resources Corporation

Phone: 509-552-9858

dan@sdrccorp.com

Website: https://sidneyresources.com/

