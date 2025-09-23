BrightRock Gold Corp: BrightRock Gold Taps Strategic Advisors from Sidney Resources' $8M Funding Success to Drive Midnight Owl Project Forward

GURNEE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTCID:BRGC), an emerging North American lithium and gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has retained the same strategic advisory team that successfully guided Sidney Resources Corp. (OTCID:SDRC) through its $8 million oversubscribed capital raise.

By leveraging this advisory team's proven expertise and track record across multiple public companies, BrightRock Gold is positioned to accelerate development of its flagship Midnight Owl Project in Arizona while continuing its corporate transformation toward becoming North America Lithium and Gold Corporation.

Strategic Growth Through Proven Advisory Expertise

"Retaining a team that has already delivered measurable results with Sidney Resources demonstrates our commitment to pursuing the strongest possible growth path," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO. "Their proven ability to secure capital and guide companies through transformational milestones will be invaluable as BrightRock advances permitting, infrastructure, and drilling at the Midnight Owl Project."

Driving the Midnight Owl Project Forward

The Midnight Owl Project, covering 5,041 acres in Arizona, targets both lithium- and gold-bearing pegmatite systems. These commodities are vital to high-growth industries such as renewable energy, advanced technologies, and financial stability. With the advisors' support, BrightRock Gold intends to:

Advance BLM permitting and regulatory approvals

Construct road and site infrastructure to support exploration

Launch Phase 1 drilling to delineate resource potential and build a 3D geological model

Building on a Multi-Company Track Record

The retained advisors bring extensive expertise across capital markets, project development, and corporate governance, with a history of delivering tangible results:

Sidney Resources Corp. (OTCID:SDRC) - $8 million oversubscribed raise fueling expansion of its Warren Mining District project.

By applying this expertise, the advisory team will now assist BrightRock Gold in securing strategic financing, identifying new opportunities, and strengthening long-term shareholder value.

Strengthening Corporate Infrastructure & ESG Standards

Beyond capital raising, the advisors will support BrightRock Gold's leadership in:

Streamlining permitting and exploration workflows

Implementing cost-effective drilling strategies

Enhancing ESG standards and community engagement

Expanding investor outreach and capital markets visibility

These initiatives will advance BrightRock Gold's mission to responsibly develop the Midnight Owl Project and position the Company for sustained growth and enhanced shareholder value.

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 5040 acres, or 244 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

