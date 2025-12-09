Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.12.2025
WKN: A14XKE | ISIN: IT0005119810
Tradegate
09.12.25 | 13:16
26,500 Euro
+3,52 % +0,900
ACCESS Newswire
09.12.2025 14:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Avio S.p.A.: Record-High Subscriptions at ESA Ministerial Council, Over €600m of New Orders Expected for Avio in 2026-2027

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / As recently resolved within the framework of the 2025 Ministerial Council of ESA Member States, which took place in Bremen on 26 and 27 November, the European space budget increased by 30% over the previous three-year period to €22.1bn, the largest in ESA's history.

Italy confirmed its leading role in the sector, contributing with ca. €3.5bn (ca. +12% compared to the subscriptions in the 2022 Ministerial Council), accounting for ca. 16% of the total funds subscribed by ESA Member States.

Based on ESA Member States subscriptions, Avio expects new contracts to be awarded for over €600m in the period 2026-2027 with execution to be completed by 2028-2029 for both development and exploitation of launchers, essentially in line with Avio plans and guidance. In particular, ESA Member States subscriptions relate to the following activities:

  • Vega C improvements: introduction of the new P160 first stage, of a new navigation system and of an adapted, enlarged and improved fairing, further improvements and stabilization of the second and third stage motor nozzles, elimination of certain technological obsolescence risks, production and flight rate capacity bottle necks reduction

  • Vega E: complement to 2022 funding on certain technologies

  • Space Rider: funding through completion and qualification mission

  • P160: first step of production capacity increase effort targeting increased flight rates for both Vega C and Ariane 6

  • High Thrust Engine (MR60): further steps in development and testing

On the basis of such outcomes, Avio is then confident to continue to play a pivotal role in the European access to space, actively contributing in strengthening the European autonomy and resilience in line with the goals set by ESA Strategy 2040.

Giulio Ranzo, Chief Executive Officer of Avio, said: "Following the exceptionally positive outcome of the 2022 ESA Ministerial Council, when the Vega E program and the reusable upper stage were launched, the 2025 ESA Ministerial Council confirms once again a central role of Avio and a consolidation of its product long term roadmap now stretching beyond Vega E with the MR60/HTE program. Also relevant the choice of the Member States to support a flight rate increase of Vega C and Ariane 6 via the funding of the P160 production rate increase. Additionally, Space Rider is now funded through Qualification. Italy's leading contribution underlines our country's central role in this sector, and Avio is proud to continue driving European autonomy and resilience in space."

Contact Information

Nevio Quattrin
Investor Relations
nevio.quattrin@avio.com

Francesco De Lorenzo
Media Relations
francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

.

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/record-high-subscriptions-at-esa-ministerial-council-over-%e2%82%ac600m-of-new-orders-1115803

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
