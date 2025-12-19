Avio S.p.A.: Avio announces Two Vega C Launch Service Agreements for over 100M€

ROME, ITALY / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Avio has signed two Launch Service Agreements with two different customers (one European and one non-European) to launch multiple satellites aboard a Vega C launcher.

The name of the customers and of the satellites remains undisclosed and will be announced in due course by the customers.

Giulio Ranzo, Chief Executive Officer of Avio, commented: "Avio is proud to have signed these two contracts as a result of commercial activities in Europe and with export customers carried out by its new commercial team under the new responsibilities as Vega C launch service provider. This win undoubtedly demonstrates Vega C competitiveness in both the European and export markets. We look forward to impressing our customers and deliver against their expectations".

The satellites to be launched will be used for Earth observation, environmental monitoring and resource management purposes for civil and scientific applications, providing high-resolution imagery as well as best-in-class geolocation accuracy. The passengers will feature a mass ranging from more than 400 to more than 1,000 kilograms and will be deployed into a ~500 km Sun-synchronous orbit.

These contracts totally secure over EUR 100 million for launch services to be scheduled between 2028 and 2031.

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector and defense program. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and French Guiana, employing more than 1,500 highly qualified personnel. Avio is the prime contractor for the Vega program and a sub-contractor for the Ariane program, as well as a leading solid rocket motor subcontractor for the design and manufacturing of major European tactical missile programs.

