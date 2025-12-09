Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a leader in next-generation data protection and post-quantum security technologies, is pleased to announce the official launch of qREK, its new Software Development Kit (SDK) designed to empower developers, enterprises, and security teams to seamlessly integrate post-quantum-resilient encryption into any application or system.

qREK enables organizations to locally generate their own encryption keys backed by QSE's secure quantum-grade entropy, eliminating the exposure risks inherent in cloud-generated, system-generated, or remotely transmitted keys. Built on a strict zero-trust architecture, qREK ensures that cryptographic keys never leave the client environment, while still benefiting from QSE's globally distributed quantum entropy infrastructure.

The launch of qREK marks a major milestone in QSE's mission to deliver practical, real-world tools that help organizations modernize their security posture and prepare for the cryptographic vulnerabilities expected in the coming era of quantum computing.

qREK: A New Standard for Secure, Local, Post-Quantum-Ready Key Generation

With qREK, encryption keys are:

Generated locally on the client's machine

Backed by authentic quantum entropy fetched securely from QSE's data centers

Never transmitted or exposed at any point in their lifecycle

Usable online or offline through QSE's "cache-now, crypt-later" fallback

Compatible with AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended PQC algorithms, including Kyber and Dilithium

qREK serves as the foundation for developers and enterprises seeking to upgrade their cryptographic infrastructure without replacing their existing systems. With only minimal code required, qREK allows organizations to immediately strengthen their posture against current threats while preparing for future quantum-enabled attacks.

CEO Quote - Ted Carefoot

"qREK is an important advancement for our company and a critical step forward for organizations preparing for the post-quantum era. For years, enterprises have relied on legacy approaches to key generation that simply weren't built for the realities of modern cybersecurity-let alone the threats emerging with quantum computing.

With qREK, we're giving developers and security teams a tool that is not only easy to integrate but fundamentally transformative. It allows any organization to embed quantum-resilient encryption into their applications with confidence, control, and zero disruption to existing workflows. This is a defining moment for QSE and for the future of secure data protection."

- Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer, QSE

Technical Quote - Sean Prescott, Encryption Specialist

"qREK is a game-changer for anyone responsible for securing sensitive data. It delivers what the industry has been asking for: a way to generate truly secure, quantum-resilient encryption keys without ever exposing them externally. By combining local key generation with remotely sourced quantum entropy, qREK eliminates the weaknesses found in traditional randomness sources and cloud-based key systems.

The result is simple: organizations maintain complete ownership of their cryptographic lifecycle while benefiting from next-generation entropy designed for the post-quantum world. For developers, security architects, and compliance teams, qREK is going to make their jobs easier-and their systems dramatically more secure."

- Sean Prescott, Encryption Specialist, QSE

Availability

qREK is now available to developers, enterprises, and integration partners. Organizations interested in accessing the SDK, receiving the technical documentation, or scheduling an integration discovery call can visit www.QSE.group.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum security, quantum entropy distribution, and next-generation data protection solutions. QSE's suite of products-including decentralized cloud storage, enterprise APIs, Quantum Preparedness Assessments, and the new qREK SDK-empowers organizations to secure their data today while preparing for the coming quantum era. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QSE is committed to delivering simple, scalable, and future-proof solutions that advance global data security standards.

