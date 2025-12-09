Jointly developed testing platform helps speed up widespread deployment of multiple vendor 5G software releases from months to days

Spirent Communications, now part of Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced it was selected by Vodafone as its partner to automate and streamline the integration of new 5G software across Vodafone's pan-European core voice mobile networks. Using a new jointly developed automated platform, Vodafone can now more easily check and quickly deploy 5G software releases from multiple vendors.

By automating the testing and deployment of new software features from multiple equipment vendors, Vodafone can enhance its core voice network and deliver services to customers more quickly while maintaining quality and addressing any bugs beforehand. This approach also means Vodafone is well prepared to take advantage of the increasing number of software releases anticipated with the rollout of cloud-native 5G Standalone core technology, which the company is deploying across Europe. As networks become more programmable, automated testing is a key strategy for maintaining resilience.

Following the initial implementation of the new testing platform, Vodafone has seen a 75% reduction in the time required to introduce software upgrades to its core voice infrastructure-decreasing from months to days. This infrastructure includes nearly 160 nodes and supports services such as cellular voice and voice over Wi-Fi. A more agile and responsive testing environment also allows Vodafone to adapt quickly to regulatory and compliance changes.

Fragkiskos Vellis, Head of Core Enablers and Solutions, Vodafone, said: "Cloud-based core 5G standalone networks are highly programmable and responsive engines driving new features like network slicing. However, these advancements introduce added complexity. Our new automated testing platform developed with Spirent allows us to check and deploy software at scale."

Dougie Rankin, Vice President, International Sales, Spirent, added: "Vodafone recognized the importance of automated testing due to the speed and frequency at which modern disaggregated networks need to be updated. By working with Spirent to fully automate its testing capabilities, Vodafone is now able to accelerate delivery of new network products, version upgrades and features to its customers, while ensuring strict compliance and benefitting from efficiency gains."

Working closely with Vodafone, Spirent developed an automated testing platform for use throughout Vodafone's lab-to-live lifecycle process. By incorporating uninterrupted testing into Vodafone's operations, which includes continuous integration (sharing code and automating its build and test) and continuous deployment (preparing code for use), Vodafone can release software faster and more reliably. The new platform is part of Vodafone's drive to automate the deployment of new software releases, which are now implemented every three months by vendors across all markets.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications, now part of Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), is a leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, AI, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About Vodafone Group

everyone.connected

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 360 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. We have capacity on more than 70 subsea cable systems the backbone of the internet and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world's largest IoT platforms, with over 220 million IoT connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 94 million customers across seven African countries managing more transactions than any other provider.

From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone's purpose is to keep everyone connected.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

