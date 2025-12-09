Moonpig Group Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

9 December 2025

Moonpig Group plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9, Moonpig Group plc has been informed that Susan Hooper has been appointed to the Board of Naked Wines plc as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 9 December 2025.

