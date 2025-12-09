

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out ceding Ukraine's land to Russia, as proposed by his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.



'Do we envision ceding territories? We have no legal right to do so, under Ukrainian law, our constitution and international law. And we don't have any moral right either,' Zelensky said at a press conference after talks with leaders of the U.K., France and Germany in London.



'Russia is insisting that we give up territories, but we don't want to cede anything. We are fighting for that, as you well know,' Zelensky told reporters.



'There are difficult problems concerning the territories and so far there has been no compromise.'



'The key is to know what our partners will be ready to do in the event of new aggression by Russia. At the moment, we have not received any answer to this question,' Zelensky added.



Territorial concessions by Ukraine is one of the most sticking points in the 20-point peace plan put forward by the Trump administration, which European leaders view as favoring Russia.



From London, the Ukrainian leader proceeded to Brussels to hold talks with NATO Secretary General and the European Commission President.



Zelensky said that he will travel to Italy from there.



Meanwhile, Russia is intensifying attacks across Ukraine, with the UN warning of an 'alarming pattern' of surging hostilities and mounting damage to essential services as temperatures continue to drop.



Speaking to media in New York on Monday, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN humanitarian office, OCHA, was deeply concerned by the scale and spread of the latest attacks.



'These strikes are resulting in more power outages and disruptions to vital services nationwide,' he told reporters.



Between Friday and Monday, authorities reported more than 100 civilian casualties, including nearly 20 deaths.



The worst-hit regions were Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.



Ukraine's Energy Ministry confirmed new attacks on critical facilities in at least eight regions across the north, east, and south.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News