Atos International: Atos and Leading Research and Academia Partners Launch "Forensics of Intelligent Systems", a Joint Research Program to Secure AI against Manipulation

Atos and Leading Research and Academia Partners Launch "Forensics of Intelligent Systems", a Joint Research Program to Secure AI against Manipulation

Halle (Saale), Germany - December 9, 2025 - Atos, a global leader in secure, AI-driven digital transformation, has signed a contract with the Agentur für Innovation in der Cybersicherheit GmbH ("Cyberagentur") for the research project "Forensics of Intelligent Systems" in Halle an der Saale, together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied and Integrated Security AISEC, the Fraunhofer Institute for Intelligent Analysis and Information Systems IAIS, the Institute for Internet Security of the Westphalian University, and the University of Cologne.

Project launch for the 'Forensics of Intelligent Systems' (FIS) research programme with the three project teams whose research approaches prevailed in the field of nine short concepts. December 9, 2025. Photo: Cyberagentur.

The research project develops prototype methods and tools that aim to enable legally sound detection of manipulations on continuously learning AI systems. A simulation environment will be set up in a research lab where software for forensic methods can be tested. Existing AI models will be exposed to simulated attacks to investigate which legally usable traces can be secured. Additionally, AI algorithms will be adjusted to allow for early detection.



Boris Hecker, Co-CEO of Atos Germany and Head of Public Sector Germany, said: "Attacks on AI systems and their manipulations are often difficult to detect. For German security authorities, it is crucial to have advanced methods and tools that enable both early detection and legally sound analysis. This collaboration lays the foundation to increase the efficiency and precision of forensic analysis, sustainably strengthen digital security, and improve the criminal prosecution of manipulations on AI systems."



Prof. Dr. Christian Hummert, Research Director of the Cyberagentur, commented: "Intelligent systems today decide on security, mobility, and societal processes. With FIS, we are creating a research basis for the first time that enables AI to be not only powerful but also forensically verifiable, legally secure, and thus trustworthy."

Strategic Importance: The research project "Forensics of Intelligent Systems" underscores Atos's role as a committed partner in the field of Artificial Intelligence. The use of forensic methods in AI systems opens up a field for which there are currently few comparable research initiatives.

The project significantly contributes to strengthening state integrity, meeting societal expectations for trustworthiness, and increasing economic security - in a field that is simultaneously characterized by significant technical and scientific uncertainties. At the same time, the initiative fits into Atos Germany's AI portfolio: With solutions for secure data and cloud infrastructures as well as AI applications, Atos pursues an approach that places trust, transparency, and European sovereignty at the center. The research project is thus another building block of this strategic orientation.

About the Agentur für Innovation in der Cybersicherheit GmbH

The Agentur für Innovation in der Cybersicherheit GmbH (Cyberagentur) was founded in 2020 as a fully in-house company of the federal government under the joint leadership of the Federal Ministry of Defense and the Federal Ministry of the Interior and for Homeland by the federal government with the aim of taking an application-strategy-related and cross-departmental view of internal and external security in the field of cybersecurity. Against this background, the work of the Cyberagentur primarily aims at the institutionalized implementation of highly innovative projects that are associated with a high risk regarding goal achievement but can simultaneously have a very high disruption potential if successful. The Cyberagentur is part of the National Security Strategy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The Cyberagentur is led by Prof. Dr. Christian Hummert as Research Director and Bettina Bubnys as Commercial Director.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 67,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

