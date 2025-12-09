Agreement follows discussions with STAAR stockholders and the closure of STAAR's "go-shop" period

New terms include an increase in acquisition price and reductions in payments to executives

Alcon urges STAAR stockholders to vote in favor of the transaction in advance of the December 19, 2025, meeting

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced that it has entered into an amended merger agreement for the acquisition of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA, "STAAR"), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer Lenses (EVO ICL) for vision correction.

In November 2025, by mutual agreement with Alcon, the STAAR Board began an unencumbered "go-shop" process, in connection with which Alcon waived its matching rights and any break-up fee if a superior proposal materialized. No such offer was received and the "go-shop" window expired on December 6.

Over that period, Alcon took its case for the superior value of the merger directly to STAAR stockholders, emphasizing that:

STAAR doesn't have the scale or resources to be a profitable, high-growth standalone company

Alcon, as the global leader in eye care, is best suited to maximize the value of this product, which is reflected in the generous premium offered

The alternative for STAAR stockholders is a silent takeover by activist investors with no premium and a highly uncertain future

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Alcon will purchase all outstanding shares of STAAR for $30.75 per share in cash. This purchase price increase represents an additional approximately $150 million in equity value for stockholders. The transaction now represents a total equity value of approximately $1.6 billion, representing a 74% premium to STAAR's 90-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) and a 66% premium to the closing price of STAAR common stock on August 4, 2025. Alcon intends to finance the transaction through the issuance of short- and long-term credit facilities. STAAR stockholders are urged to review Alcon's detailed views on this transaction, which can be found here: https://investor.alcon.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

"The amended transaction provides tremendous value to STAAR stockholders, while providing an exciting opportunity for Alcon to broaden the access to STAAR's leading technology to benefit patients around the world," said David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer of Alcon. "This best and final offer to the STAAR stockholders offers a clear choice: a substantial and certain premium versus an uncertain future tied to a dissident activist with a dubious track record."

The Boards of Directors of Alcon and STAAR have approved the amended merger agreement, and the STAAR Board of Directors has recommended that STAAR stockholders approve the transaction.

Alcon expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in year two. It is anticipated to close in early 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by STAAR's stockholders.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential transaction between Alcon and STAAR and the expected timing, impacts and benefits thereof, Alcon's and STAAR's business strategies, performance, market adoption and estimates of market size. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "approach," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look," "may," "mission," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "pursue," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on Alcon's and STAAR's management's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The following factors could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: (i) the proposed merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect STAAR or the expected benefits of the proposed merger or that the approval of STAAR's stockholders is not obtained; (ii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger; (iii) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for STAAR will be made; (iv) risks that third parties and/or STAAR stockholders may oppose consummation of the proposed merger on the proposed terms or at all; (v) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the merger may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals); (vi) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger, including in circumstances which would require STAAR to pay a termination fee or other expenses or Alcon to pay a termination fee; (vii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the merger on STAAR's ability to retain and hire key personnel, STAAR's ability to retain key customers, suppliers or distributors or its operating results and business generally, (viii) there may be liabilities related to the merger that are not known, probable or estimable at this time or unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (ix) the merger may result in the diversion of management's time and attention to issues relating to the merger; (x) there may be significant transaction costs in connection with the merger; (xi) legal proceedings may be instituted against STAAR following the announcement of the merger, which may have an unfavorable outcome; and (xii) STAAR's stock price may decline significantly if the merger is not consummated. In addition, a number of other important factors could cause STAAR's actual future results and other future circumstances to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those important factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Alcon's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in STAAR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2024, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in such company's other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of STAAR's website at investors.staar.com and Alcon's website at investor.alcon.com.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Except as required by law, neither Alcon nor STAAR undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Alcon's or STAAR's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Important Safety Information for the EVO Family of ICLs

The EVO ICL is indicated for phakic patients 21-45 years of age to correct/reduce myopia with up to 4.00 D of astigmatism with a spherical equivalent ranging from -3.00 to -20.0 D and with an anterior chamber depth (ACD) 3.0 mm or greater.

The EVO ICL is contraindicated in patients with a true ACD of <3.00mm; with anterior chamber angle less than Grade III; who have moderate to severe glaucoma, who are pregnant or nursing; less than 21 years of age; and who do not meet the minimum endothelial cell density (ECD) listed in the Directions For Use (DFU).

A summary of the relevant warnings, precautions and side effects: Endothelial cell loss, corneal edema, cataract, narrowing of the anterior chamber angle, pupillary block, increased intraocular pressure, glaucoma, secondary surgery to reposition, replace or remove the ICL, loss of BSCVA, increase in refractive astigmatism, glare and/or halos, pigment dispersion, iris transillumination defects, endophthalmitis, hypopyon, corneal endothelial damage, ICL dislocation, cystoid macular edema, iritis, retinal detachment, vitritis, and iris prolapse.

Please review the DFU for complete safety and other information before performing the clinical procedure.

Additional Information

This press release may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposed acquisition of STAAR. A special stockholder meeting will be announced soon to obtain stockholder approval in connection with the proposed merger. STAAR expects to file with the SEC a proxy statement and other relevant documents in connection with the proposed merger. Investors of STAAR are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about the Company and the proposed merger. Investors may obtain a free copy of these materials (when they are available) and other documents filed by STAAR with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and at STAAR's website at investors.staar.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in the Solicitation

STAAR and its directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in soliciting proxies from its stockholders in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered to be participants in the solicitation of STAAR's stockholders in connection with the proposed merger will be set forth in STAAR's definitive proxy statement for its special stockholder meeting. Additional information regarding these individuals and any direct or indirect interests they may have in the proposed merger will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement when and if it is filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed merger.

