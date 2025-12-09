Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.12.2025
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
09.12.2025 14:38 Uhr
Avio S.p.A.: New Orders Signed With MBDA for Over 35m€

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Under the existing framework agreement with MBDA, Avio ("Avio" or the "Company) signed two production orders for the supply of solid rocket motors and related aerodynamic surfaces for Air defense system, for a total value of more than EUR 35 million.

The orders cover an average production period of five years.

Signing these orders reaffirms the strong momentum in the defense propulsion sector and further consolidates the Company's partnership with the MBDA Group.

Contact Information

Nevio Quattrin
Investor Relations
nevio.quattrin@avio.com

Francesco De Lorenzo
Media Relations
francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

.

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/new-orders-signed-with-mbda-for-over-35m%e2%82%ac-1115804

