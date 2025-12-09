Avio S.p.A.: New Orders Signed With MBDA for Over 35m€

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Under the existing framework agreement with MBDA, Avio ("Avio" or the "Company) signed two production orders for the supply of solid rocket motors and related aerodynamic surfaces for Air defense system, for a total value of more than EUR 35 million.

The orders cover an average production period of five years.

Signing these orders reaffirms the strong momentum in the defense propulsion sector and further consolidates the Company's partnership with the MBDA Group.

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.

