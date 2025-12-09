

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced Tuesday that it is adding to its investments in Canada , with a total of C$19 billion between 2023 and 2027, including more than C$7.5 billion in the next two years. The company will build new digital and AI infrastructure needed for Canada's growth and prosperity, with new capacity beginning to come online in the second half of 2026.



Microsoft is also launching a new five-point plan to promote and protect Canada's digital sovereignty. It will combine this with ongoing and new work to invest in Canada's people, ensuring they have access to the skills needed to succeed in an AI era.



The five-point plan includes defending Canada's cybersecurity, keeping Canadian data on Canadian soil, strengthening privacy protection, supporting leading local AI developers, and ensuring the continuity of cloud and AI services.



This builds upon Microsoft's longstanding and deep relationship with the Canadian people, with more than 5,300 employees across 11 cities nationwide, including Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Quebec City.



Based on third party estimates, Microsoft is fueling the broader tech ecosystem with more than 17,000 companies that are Microsoft partners in Canada generating between C$33 billion and C$41 billion in annual revenue.



Based on this partnership model, Microsoft helps support 426,000 jobs across Canada, including close to 300,000 people who build solutions on Microsoft platforms or provide goods and services for these efforts. As Microsoft expands its AI and cloud footprint, these partnerships are helping Canadian organizations to modernize and compete globally.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News