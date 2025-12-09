Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G) (the "Company") today announced it is rebranding as doing-business-as (DBA) Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc., marking a major strategic evolution as the Company expands its focus to the emerging security and infrastructure challenges of next-generation artificial intelligence.

The rebrand reflects the Company's transition from a traditional cybersecurity provider to a research and technology-driven organization focused on addressing the core challenges shaping the future of AI. These challenges include quantum-era threats, the rapidly expanding demand for compute power, vulnerabilities within machine-learning pipelines, and the difficulty of deploying AI securely and consistently across global environments. Operating under the Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (DBA) name signals the Company's commitment to building the infrastructure required to meet these emerging demands.

"With quantum advances accelerating, the sheer scale of modern data growing exponentially, and AI deployments becoming increasingly global and complex, the demands on today's systems are changing rapidly," said Alan Guibord, CEO and Chairman. "Our new identity reflects the work we're committed to - building technologies that make advanced AI secure, resilient, and ready to scale in the real world. This evolution positions us to help organizations prepare for the next wave of AI challenges."

The Company is also conducting a full refresh of its website, marketing materials, and corporate communications to reflect the Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (DBA) identity and expanded technology direction.

The Company intends to seek shareholder approval for a formal corporate name change by way of a special resolution at its upcoming Annual General Meeting. Upon receiving the required approvals, the Company will formally adopt Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. as its legal corporate name.

The Company's trading symbol will remain unchanged, and shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the rebrand.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.



Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is focused on building the next generation of infrastructure needed to secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's vision is to tackle the core challenges shaping the future of AI, including quantum threats, growing compute demands, global deployment complexity, and the need for more resilient machine-learning systems, using proprietary technologies designed for real-world enterprise use.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

