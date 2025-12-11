Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G) dba Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Mickey Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective December 3, 2025. Concurrent with Ms. Goldstein's appointment, Mr. Robert Consaga has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Consaga remains a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Consaga for his invaluable contributions.

Ms. Goldstein is a seasoned financial professional with almost 20 years of experience in corporate governance, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance. Ms. Goldstein currently holds CFO positions in several Canadian publicly traded companies and is recognized for her expertise in public company reporting requirements, including IFRS, and her ability to provide strategic financial oversight. Ms. Goldstein is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds a BSc. from the University of British Columbia.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.



Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is focused on building the next generation of infrastructure needed to secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's vision is to tackle the core challenges shaping the future of AI, including quantum threats, growing compute demands, global deployment complexity, and the need for more resilient machine-learning systems, using proprietary technologies designed for real-world enterprise use.

In connection with the Company's ongoing rebrand to Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc., the Company is undertaking a comprehensive update of its corporate website, marketing materials, and external communications to reflect its evolving technology focus and strategic direction. These updates will be rolled out in the near future.

