HUB Cyber Security Ltd.: Autonomous Finance Needs a Control Layer; HUB Cyber Security Is Building It

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / A fundamental shift is taking place across global finance. Institutions are not simply modernizing their workflows or migrating legacy systems into the cloud. They are preparing for a future defined by autonomous engines that operate at speeds and levels of precision no human team can match. Trading models driven by machine reasoning, real-time settlement networks, automated underwriting, onboarding, and identity flows built on authentication are becoming the new operating standard. Software is no longer supporting decisions. It is making them.

But that future only works if every action inside those systems can be verified. Automation breaks the moment the environment loses trust. Inputs must be validated, execution must be proven, and outcomes must carry evidence that regulators, auditors, and counterparties can accept without delay. Legacy cybersecurity and compliance tools were not designed for this world. They monitor. They interpret. They flag anomalies. They do not produce the deterministic proof required for mission-critical automation.

HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) is stepping directly into that gap. Better still, filling it. The company's confidential computing engine creates a protected execution environment where data, identity, and computation are validated at the hardware layer. Instead of relying on signals or behavioral heuristics, HUB forces the system to prove the integrity of every action from the inside. This is the foundation of autonomous finance. A process cannot be automated unless the environment that produces it is verifiable.

The Rise of HUB Compliance and Institutional Validation

HUB Compliance extends this architecture into the broader operational and regulatory landscape. It provides institutions with a framework where evidence is embedded directly into every transaction path. When a computation completes, the proof of authenticity travels with it. Not in logs that require manual review. Not through after-the-fact reconciliation. The proof is intrinsic to the action itself, allowing regulators and counterparties to accept the outcome with confidence. The best part: HUB has shifted the effort from interpretation to certainty.

The timing of this platform matters. Since November, HUB has advanced from emerging provider to a company being evaluated as institutional infrastructure. The public launch of HUB Compliance marked the first step. That was followed by a major aerospace and defense agreement in December that delivered a perpetual software license and multi-year support contract tied to HUB's confidential computing engine. Defense validation changes the narrative. When a buyer with zero tolerance for uncertainty adopts a system, the financial world pays attention.

Partnership momentum reinforces that trajectory. As institutions adapt to real-time settlement requirements, stricter onboarding standards, and rising expectations for operational transparency, HUB's model fits the moment. Manual review cannot scale. Automated processes cannot expand without trusted environments. HUB gives institutions a way to accelerate both. The architecture supports speed without sacrificing verification, which is the defining constraint on autonomous finance today.

The Control Layer for Autonomous Finance

HUB's contribution is timely. Autonomous finance is no longer a theoretical evolution. Institutions are already shifting critical workflows toward automated engines and AI-driven decision models, yet the trust layer required to scale those systems has been missing. Without verifiable computation, automation becomes a liability. With it, automation becomes the strongest growth engine in the financial ecosystem. HUB is building the environment that makes that transformation both possible and sustainable.

HUB's architecture fits the demands of the decade ahead. Confidential computing secures the data while embedded verification strengthens regulatory confidence, and automated evidence accelerates settlement and onboarding. Operational processes gain predictability and resilience as AI models receive high-quality, trusted inputs. HUB is not improving legacy tools. It is redefining the infrastructure that allows automation to function by replacing uncertainty with provable authenticity.

That is why HUB's positioning is resonating. The company is no longer signaling potential. It is demonstrating readiness for institutional deployment. HUB Compliance is being recognized as a system built for regulated environments, not as a security accessory, and institutions that adopt it will step into autonomous finance with confidence and clarity while others remain confined by the limits of legacy systems.

By building the control layer modern finance requires, HUB has placed itself exactly where the market is heading, delivering the foundation that allows automation to operate, scale, and define the next chapter of global finance in a single way: honestly.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq:HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB Technologies partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "future," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "seem," "should," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel's economy and HUB's business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB's ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB's securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in HUB's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) has been retained by IR Agency, Inc. to provide press releases, editorial insights, and digital media production for HUB Cyber Security Ltd. This content is sponsored. For services rendered from December 5, 2025 through December 12, 2025, HPM has been compensated five thousand dollars (USD) via wire transfer for content creation and syndication related to HUB Cyber Security Ltd. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of creation, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content. This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security.

At the time of publication, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. However, individuals or organizations that have retained HPM may hold shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. and may sell those shares during the coverage period. Such sales could place downward pressure on the stock price and result in financial loss for investors.

Any reproduction, redistribution, or syndication of this content must include this disclosure in full. This statement is provided in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable laws governing sponsored communications and paid investor content.

