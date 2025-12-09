Premier American Uranium Inc: Premier American Uranium Files Technical Report for Cebolleta Uranium Project

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR" or "Premier American Uranium" or the "Company") (TSXV: PUR, OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report (the "Technical Report") containing its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Cebolleta Uranium Project ("Cebolleta" or the "Project") in New Mexico. The PEA outlines the potential for a low-CAPEX, long-life uranium operation with strong baseline economics and several clear avenues for possible enhancement.

The Technical Report, which includes both the PEA and the updated MRE, was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by SLR International Corporation ("SLR"), an independent consulting firm with extensive experience in mining and mineral processing, including uranium in the United States. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's issuer profile.

Highlights

Base case production and mine life: Average annual production of approximately 1.4 million pounds U3O8, with peak years approaching 2.0 Mlb. Total production of 18.1 Mlb U3O8 over a 13-year mine life.

Project economics (after-tax): After-tax Net present value (NPV 8%) of US$83.9 million (pre-tax NPV 8%: US$106 million). Internal rate of return (IRR) of 17.7%. Life-of-mine (" LOM ") free cash flow of US$287 million. LOM operating cash flow of US$496 million.

Capital and operating costs: Direct CAPEX: US$64.2 million. Indirect costs (EPCM/owner's/indirect): US$19.3 million. Contingency (35%): US$29.2 million. Average operating cost: US$41.60 per lb U3O8 recovered. Heap leach processing costs: US$16.72 per short ton.



Uranium price assumptions and sensitivity: Base case uranium price: US$90/lb U3O8 Sensitivity to higher uranium prices: US$154 million NPV at US$100/lb US$325 million NPV at US$125/lb US$488 million NPV at US$150/lb

Upside potential: Improved metallurgical recoveries could significantly enhance project economics: Base case after-tax NPV of US$84 million could increase by ~90% to US$159 million using a 90% metallurgical recovery.

Updated MRE: Indicated resource: 20.3 Mlb eU3O8 (8.3 Mst grading 0.12% eU3O8, up 1.7 Mlb eU3O8 or 9% compared to the 2024 technical Report. Inferred resource: 7.0 Mlb eU3O8 (3.6 Mst grading 0.10% eU3O8 or 43% compared to the 2024 technical report.



The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

About the Cebolleta Uranium Project and Mineral Resources

Located in New Mexico, the Cebolleta Uranium Project is a past-producing property with extensive historical work and infrastructure. Its location in one of the premier uranium districts in the US provides strategic advantages, including proximity to utilities and existing processing facilities.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the PEA and MRE was reviewed and approved by Mr. Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G., Stuart Collins, P.E., Jeffrey L. Woods, MMSA QP, Lee (Pat) Gochnour, MMSA QP and Matthew Behling, P.E., for SLR International Corporation, the authors of the Current Technical Report, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).

Mr. Mathisen (QP) has verified the exploration, sampling, analytical, and test data supporting the Technical Report through review and audit of historical and recent databases, comparison with original geophysical logs and assay records, and inspection of drill hole collar, interval, and grade data for completeness and accuracy. Verification included a site visit on September 12, 2023, review of drilling and downhole logging procedures, and evaluation of the 2023 twin-hole and 2025 Willie P database audits, which confirmed strong correlation with historical results and overall data reliability. Although no historical core or quality assurance/quality control reference materials are available and most legacy holes lack deviation surveys, no limitations were placed upon the QP during the verification process, and the QP considers the verification methods and resulting database adequate for Mineral Resource estimation and compliant with NI 43-101 requirements.

Additional scientific and technical information in this news release not specific to the PEA and MRE has been reviewed and approved by Dean T. Wilton, PG, CPG, MAIG, a consultant of Premier American Uranium Inc., who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company's extensive land position spans five of the nation's top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico's Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming's Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

