Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights

(all intersections are in core lengths)



Intersections in the open-pit area: Hole ZG-RC-25-478 intercepted 677 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 15.0 metres ("m"), including 2,138 g/t Ag over 3.0m Hole DZG-SF-25-715 intercepted 1,972 g/t Ag over 3.2m Hole ZG-RC-25-462 intercepted 502 g/t Ag over 11.0m

Intersections at Depth Near the Western Fault contact: Hole ZG-SF-25-336 intercepted 2,718 g/t Ag over 1.3m

Intersections in the Central Area: Hole T28-25-904 intercepted 1,631 g/t Ag over 7.2m, including 3,100 g/t Ag over 3.6m Hole T28-25-942 intercepted 1,947 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 2,359 g/t Ag over 4.8m Hole T28-25-894 intercepted 1,339 g/t Ag over 6.0m

Exploration Update: 21,314m or 85% of the 2025 exploration program has been drilled year to date.



"Today's high-grade results once again confirm the strong continuity of silver mineralization both at depth and around the open-pit area," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Moreover, the new intersection at depth near the Western Fault contact in hole ZG-SF-25-336 extends mineralization further west, continuing to push the limits of our current resource model."

This release contains results from 169 holes, which include 54 underground diamond drill holes ("DDH"), five surface DDH, 48 reverse circulation drill hole ("RC"), 40 T28 and 22 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (Core Lengths)

Hole ID

From To Ag Length Ag x width (g/t) (m) Underground DDH ZG-SF-25-336 389.0 390.3 2,718 1.3 3,533 DZG-SF-25-715 3.8 7.0 1,972 3.2 6,311 DZG-SF-25-792 4.0 6.5 1,449 2.5 3,622 Surface RC ZG-RC-25-462 11.0 22.0 502 11.0 5,527 ZG-RC-25-478 3.0 18.0 677 15.0 10,155 Including 3.0 6.0 2,138 3.0 6,415 ZG-RC-25-813 48.0 51.0 1,500 3.0 4,499 ZG-RC-25-816 20.0 25.0 925 5.0 4,627 Including 20.0 22.0 2,188 2.0 4,375 ZG-RC-25-827 5.0 8.0 1,386 3.0 4,158 ZG-RC-25-831 6.0 9.0 1,537 3.0 4,610 ZG-RC-25-866 29.0 45.0 277 16.0 4,428 ZG-RC-25-867 9.0 23.0 340 14.0 4,766 Underground T28 T28-25-846 13.2 14.4 3,870 1.2 4,644 T28-25-871 0.0 3.6 1,010 3.6 3,637 T28-25-894 7.2 13.2 1,339 6.0 8,035 T28-25-899 8.4 14.4 885 6.0 5,312 Including 12.0 14.4 1,848 2.4 4,434 T28-25-904 8.4 15.6 1,631 7.2 11,744 Including 8.4 12.0 3,100 3.6 11,160 T28-25-942 20.4 26.4 1,947 6.0 11,682 Including 21.6 26.4 2,359 4.8 11,324 T28-25-946 12.0 21.6 561 9.6 5,383 Including 12.0 14.4 1,650 2.4 3,960 T28-25-961 9.6 12.0 2,465 2.4 5,916 Underground YAK YAK-25-384 10.8 24.0 400 13.2 5,275 Including 10.8 13.2 1,473 2.4 3,534 YAK-25-385 21.6 28.8 885 7.2 6,372 Including 21.6 24.0 1,693 2.4 4,062 YAK-25-386 9.6 15.6 2,021 6.0 12,127 Including 13.2 15.6 4,880 2.4 11,712 YAK-25-392 10.8 16.8 738 6.0 4,428 YAK-25-393 20.4 30.0 458 9.6 4,398



* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.





Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com-

