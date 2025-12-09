Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.12.2025
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
WKN: A2QAQY | ISIN: CA05466C1095
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights

(all intersections are in core lengths)

  • Intersections in the open-pit area:
    • Hole ZG-RC-25-478 intercepted 677 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 15.0 metres ("m"), including 2,138 g/t Ag over 3.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-715 intercepted 1,972 g/t Ag over 3.2m
    • Hole ZG-RC-25-462 intercepted 502 g/t Ag over 11.0m
  • Intersections at Depth Near the Western Fault contact:
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-336 intercepted 2,718 g/t Ag over 1.3m
  • Intersections in the Central Area:
    • Hole T28-25-904 intercepted 1,631 g/t Ag over 7.2m, including 3,100 g/t Ag over 3.6m
    • Hole T28-25-942 intercepted 1,947 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 2,359 g/t Ag over 4.8m
    • Hole T28-25-894 intercepted 1,339 g/t Ag over 6.0m
  • Exploration Update:
    • 21,314m or 85% of the 2025 exploration program has been drilled year to date.

"Today's high-grade results once again confirm the strong continuity of silver mineralization both at depth and around the open-pit area," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Moreover, the new intersection at depth near the Western Fault contact in hole ZG-SF-25-336 extends mineralization further west, continuing to push the limits of our current resource model."

This release contains results from 169 holes, which include 54 underground diamond drill holes ("DDH"), five surface DDH, 48 reverse circulation drill hole ("RC"), 40 T28 and 22 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (Core Lengths)

Hole ID
FromToAgLength Ag x width
(g/t)(m)
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-336389.0390.32,7181.33,533
DZG-SF-25-7153.87.01,9723.26,311
DZG-SF-25-7924.06.51,4492.53,622
Surface RC
ZG-RC-25-46211.022.050211.05,527
ZG-RC-25-4783.018.067715.010,155
Including3.06.02,1383.06,415
ZG-RC-25-81348.051.01,5003.04,499
ZG-RC-25-81620.025.09255.04,627
Including20.022.02,1882.04,375
ZG-RC-25-8275.08.01,3863.04,158
ZG-RC-25-8316.09.01,5373.04,610
ZG-RC-25-86629.045.027716.04,428
ZG-RC-25-8679.023.034014.04,766
Underground T28
T28-25-84613.214.43,8701.24,644
T28-25-8710.03.61,0103.63,637
T28-25-8947.213.21,3396.08,035
T28-25-8998.414.48856.05,312
Including12.014.41,8482.44,434
T28-25-9048.415.61,6317.211,744
Including8.412.03,1003.611,160
T28-25-94220.426.41,9476.011,682
Including21.626.42,3594.811,324
T28-25-94612.021.65619.65,383
Including12.014.41,6502.43,960
T28-25-9619.612.02,4652.45,916
Underground YAK
YAK-25-38410.824.040013.25,275
Including10.813.21,4732.43,534
YAK-25-38521.628.88857.26,372
Including21.624.01,6932.44,062
YAK-25-3869.615.62,0216.012,127
Including13.215.64,8802.411,712
YAK-25-39210.816.87386.04,428
YAK-25-39320.430.04589.64,398


* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com-

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "potential", "plan", "additional", "grow", "significant", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to meaningfully grow near-mine resources, to follow up aggressively with additional drilling, to execute on planned drilling in the area through the remainder of 2025, the potential to significantly increase high-grade ounces within and near the open pit area, expanding open-pit operations in the near term, enhancing the resource and better understanding the deposit as well as exploration results in the open-pit and underground areas. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID

From

To

AgLength (m)*

Ag x width
(g/t)
Surface DDH
ZG-25-159300.5301.0840.542
ZG-25-161275.5277.01001.5150
ZG-25-162235.7236.7951.095
ZG-25-165223.0224.52211.5332
ZG-25-167373.8374.56080.7426
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-199129.5131.53952.0790
ZG-SF-25-321224.5226.09311.51,397
ZG-SF-25-321277.0278.54321.5648
ZG-SF-25-321307.3309.72192.4526
ZG-SF-25-321319.0320.57991.51,199
ZG-SF-25-321330.5331.55421.0542
ZG-SF-25-321344.2345.24431.0443
ZG-SF-25-321388.6392.31993.7736
ZG-SF-25-324226.4227.52101.1231
ZG-SF-25-324268.0270.31,3502.33,106
ZG-SF-25-324326.0328.21182.2260
ZG-SF-25-324350.0350.52690.5135
ZG-SF-25-324355.3359.22063.9802
ZG-SF-25-325272.0273.5771.5116
ZG-SF-25-325276.0280.13584.11,469
ZG-SF-25-325295.0296.01101.0110
ZG-SF-25-325302.0306.01274.0508
ZG-SF-25-325335.0336.5861.5129
ZG-SF-25-328121.0122.01,2351.01,235
ZG-SF-25-33082.884.01831.2220
ZG-SF-25-330125.0126.01661.0166
ZG-SF-25-335122.0122.53060.5153
ZG-SF-25-335122.0123.02851.0285
ZG-SF-25-335218.5220.09221.51,383
ZG-SF-25-335281.5282.5891.089
ZG-SF-25-336333.0334.01811.0181
ZG-SF-25-336382.5383.52301.0230
ZG-SF-25-336389.0390.32,7181.33,533
ZG-SF-25-337321.7323.7982.0196
ZG-SF-25-338260.1261.2921.1101
ZG-SF-25-338265.5267.0921.5138
ZG-SF-25-339250.5253.09882.52,470
ZG-SF-25-339261.0264.01683.0504
ZG-SF-25-339282.0286.52004.5900
ZG-SF-25-339305.0305.51,5360.5768
DZG-SF-25-63437.539.01741.5261
DZG-SF-25-63624.525.21260.788
DZG-SF-25-63655.055.51700.585
DZG-SF-25-63656.559.03342.5835
DZG-SF-25-66836.437.5941.1103
DZG-SF-25-66935.137.54402.41,055
DZG-SF-25-67015.017.01,4002.02,800
DZG-SF-25-67021.527.03685.52,022
DZG-SF-25-67139.040.01421.0142
DZG-SF-25-67413.516.06562.51,641
DZG-SF-25-67419.020.5851.5128
DZG-SF-25-67512.015.04423.01,326
DZG-SF-25-67522.022.51600.580
DZG-SF-25-67627.030.02123.0635
DZG-SF-25-67638.039.02231.0223
DZG-SF-25-6788.919.812510.91,362
DZG-SF-25-68159.260.6801.4112
DZG-SF-25-68228.529.51471.0147
DZG-SF-25-68237.037.71160.781
DZG-SF-25-6834.75.41100.777
DZG-SF-25-6838.010.05192.01,038
DZG-SF-25-68440.041.06081.0608
DZG-SF-25-68445.047.01522.0304
DZG-SF-25-68814.015.01,8301.01,830
DZG-SF-25-68818.019.51511.5227
DZG-SF-25-7108.29.01800.8144
DZG-SF-25-71036.037.51501.5225
DZG-SF-25-7116.67.21520.691
DZG-SF-25-71113.914.5840.650
DZG-SF-25-7124.35.51831.2220
DZG-SF-25-71313.519.21595.7906
DZG-SF-25-71330.230.41500.230
DZG-SF-25-71416.719.02572.3592
DZG-SF-25-7153.87.01,9723.26,311
DZG-SF-25-71521.022.0901.090
DZG-SF-25-7295.26.51521.3198
DZG-SF-25-72943.044.12521.1277
DZG-SF-25-73038.139.04150.9373
DZG-SF-25-73042.543.01080.554
DZG-SF-25-73058.059.41021.4143
DZG-SF-25-73214.515.61481.1163
DZG-SF-25-75238.339.01150.781
DZG-SF-25-75240.441.8761.4106
DZG-SF-25-75424.829.41594.6731
DZG-SF-25-75524.025.04021.0402
DZG-SF-25-75526.126.61640.582
DZG-SF-25-75553.556.02022.5506
DZG-SF-25-75868.069.01261.0126
DZG-SF-25-75948.048.81140.891
DZG-SF-25-76114.515.5811.081
DZG-SF-25-76210.512.02031.5305
DZG-SF-25-76238.041.04963.01,488
DZG-SF-25-76544.045.01,5501.01,550
DZG-SF-25-78230.031.5941.5141
DZG-SF-25-7836.07.51481.5222
DZG-SF-25-78664.067.29353.22,993
DZG-SF-25-78725.527.0881.5132
DZG-SF-25-7908.510.07761.51,164
DZG-SF-25-79031.131.61440.572
DZG-SF-25-79059.562.01632.5408
DZG-SF-25-79083.586.51223.0366
DZG-SF-25-7917.58.01310.566
DZG-SF-25-79190.091.05321.0532
DZG-SF-25-7924.06.51,4492.53,622
DZG-SF-25-7934.56.01121.5168
DZG-SF-25-79951.054.01183.0354
DZG-SF-25-81926.829.32802.5700
DZG-SF-25-83811.013.02782.0555
Surface RC
ZG-RC-25-4583.04.01331.0133
ZG-RC-25-45837.038.0951.095
ZG-RC-25-46025.026.01181.0118
ZG-RC-25-4621.05.05464.02,185
ZG-RC-25-46211.022.050211.05,527
Including14.016.01,1052.02,210
ZG-RC-25-46248.049.01131.0113
ZG-RC-25-46263.069.03226.01,930
ZG-RC-25-47447.057.019010.01,902
ZG-RC-25-4783.018.067715.010,155
Including3.06.02,1383.06,415
ZG-RC-25-47851.054.04023.01,205
ZG-RC-25-4920.01.0891.089
ZG-RC-25-4925.07.01412.0282
ZG-RC-25-49220.021.01031.0103
ZG-RC-25-49240.042.01462.0291
ZG-RC-25-50610.011.0791.079
ZG-RC-25-50612.014.01072.0214
ZG-RC-25-50620.021.0811.081
ZG-RC-25-50623.024.0941.094
ZG-RC-25-51715.016.0891.089
ZG-RC-25-51718.023.02715.01,357
ZG-RC-25-5580.03.01673.0501
ZG-RC-25-55813.014.02561.0256
ZG-RC-25-7144.05.01851.0185
ZG-RC-25-7260.02.01262.0252
ZG-RC-25-7451.04.03083.0924
ZG-RC-25-7465.06.03971.0397
ZG-RC-25-74647.048.01331.0133
ZG-RC-25-7573.04.01981.0198
ZG-RC-25-75716.017.03621.0362
ZG-RC-25-7582.05.0973.0290
ZG-RC-25-75824.026.01,3392.02,678
ZG-RC-25-7590.01.01011.0101
ZG-RC-25-7593.04.01421.0142
ZG-RC-25-75929.031.03582.0715
ZG-RC-25-75939.040.0771.077
ZG-RC-25-75946.047.01561.0156
ZG-RC-25-75956.059.02573.0772
ZG-RC-25-76011.012.02891.0289
ZG-RC-25-76023.024.0841.084
ZG-RC-25-7721.02.03811.0381
ZG-RC-25-8014.06.05662.01,132
ZG-RC-25-80714.015.03341.0334
ZG-RC-25-80733.034.01271.0127
ZG-RC-25-80740.042.01672.0334
ZG-RC-25-8085.06.03911.0391
ZG-RC-25-8090.01.01121.0112
ZG-RC-25-8098.011.06783.02,035
ZG-RC-25-81342.043.07791.0779
ZG-RC-25-81348.051.01,5003.04,499
ZG-RC-25-8145.06.01,5951.01,595
ZG-RC-25-81422.024.02592.0517
ZG-RC-25-81431.033.01162.0231
ZG-RC-25-81552.053.0901.090
ZG-RC-25-8163.04.0991.099
ZG-RC-25-81620.025.09255.04,627
Including20.022.02,1882.04,375
ZG-RC-25-81648.050.05642.01,128
ZG-RC-25-81658.059.02121.0212
ZG-RC-25-81735.041.02416.01,444
ZG-RC-25-81764.065.04331.0433
ZG-RC-25-81857.058.07551.0755
ZG-RC-25-81914.015.02471.0247
ZG-RC-25-81942.045.02903.0870
ZG-RC-25-81949.051.01092.0217
ZG-RC-25-82051.052.06141.0614
ZG-RC-25-82315.016.06981.0698
ZG-RC-25-82438.040.02222.0443
ZG-RC-25-8253.05.09412.01,882
ZG-RC-25-8263.04.04691.0469
ZG-RC-25-8275.08.01,3863.04,158
ZG-RC-25-82814.015.0781.078
ZG-RC-25-83034.035.04321.0432
ZG-RC-25-8310.01.01,7451.01,745
ZG-RC-25-8316.09.01,5373.04,610
ZG-RC-25-83127.028.01191.0119
ZG-RC-25-83230.031.0871.087
ZG-RC-25-83352.056.06564.02,624
ZG-RC-25-83448.053.04005.02,001
ZG-RC-25-83628.029.01461.0146
ZG-RC-25-83649.050.07421.0742
ZG-RC-25-83666.067.05581.0558
ZG-RC-25-8379.011.09362.01,872
ZG-RC-25-83728.029.01,3451.01,345
ZG-RC-25-83735.036.03161.0316
ZG-RC-25-83770.073.09183.02,754
ZG-RC-25-83822.023.01371.0137
ZG-RC-25-83863.064.04741.0474
ZG-RC-25-86439.040.0761.076
ZG-RC-25-86618.020.01832.0365
ZG-RC-25-86629.045.027716.04,428
Including29.031.09212.01,841
ZG-RC-25-8679.023.034014.04,766
Including13.015.01,5662.03,132
ZG-RC-25-86743.048.03415.01,703
ZG-RC-25-86927.028.02821.0282
ZG-RC-25-86932.033.0771.077
Underground T28
T28-25-7636.07.2881.2106
T28-25-7638.49.61321.2158
T28-25-7804.86.0841.2101
T28-25-7809.610.81021.2122
T28-25-7813.64.81751.2210
T28-25-7818.49.62131.2256
T28-25-83020.426.45416.03,245
Including20.424.08353.63,006
T28-25-8328.410.82102.4503
T28-25-83219.221.61232.4295
T28-25-8356.07.2771.292
T28-25-8360.01.2841.2101
T28-25-8368.415.61337.2960
T28-25-8410.03.69413.63,386
T28-25-8430.02.4852.4203
T28-25-8447.28.41151.2138
T28-25-84613.214.43,8701.24,644
T28-25-84616.818.0881.2106
T28-25-85624.025.21531.2184
T28-25-86022.826.42353.6847
T28-25-8612.43.6821.298
T28-25-8710.03.61,0103.63,637
T28-25-87214.420.42816.01,686
T28-25-8749.616.84817.23,464
T28-25-8787.212.01614.8772
T28-25-88210.815.64734.82,272
T28-25-8938.412.01203.6432
T28-25-8947.213.21,3396.08,035
T28-25-89721.622.81281.2154
T28-25-8998.414.48856.05,312
Including12.014.41,8482.44,434
T28-25-9006.07.2821.298
T28-25-9048.415.61,6317.211,744
Including8.412.03,1003.611,160
T28-25-9074.88.41273.6457
T28-25-9090.02.41642.4392
T28-25-9100.03.6853.6306
T28-25-92215.618.02982.4714
T28-25-92316.818.02861.2343
T28-25-92620.421.61011.2121
T28-25-92716.820.42653.6953
T28-25-9384.86.0891.2107
T28-25-93813.214.41801.2216
T28-25-93815.616.8791.295
T28-25-93818.022.82594.81,244
T28-25-9390.02.4852.4204
T28-25-94210.813.25142.41,234
T28-25-94220.426.41,9476.011,682
Including21.626.42,3594.811,324
T28-25-9432.44.83622.4869
T28-25-9443.64.89331.21,120
T28-25-94413.221.61148.4955
T28-25-94425.226.4791.295
T28-25-9456.07.2791.295
T28-25-94515.620.41204.8577
T28-25-94612.021.65619.65,383
Including12.014.41,6502.43,960
T28-25-94625.226.4901.2108
T28-25-9619.612.02,4652.45,916
Underground YAK
YAK-25-32816.824.04097.22,947
Including16.819.29342.42,242
YAK-25-32840.848.01077.2768
YAK-25-32849.250.4761.291
YAK-25-3387.29.6882.4211
YAK-25-36720.421.62,4001.22,880
YAK-25-3690.02.42932.4702
YAK-25-37538.439.64881.2586
YAK-25-37720.424.07063.62,542
YAK-25-38224.026.41182.4282
YAK-25-38234.836.0881.2106
YAK-25-3839.613.2873.6313
YAK-25-38324.025.21181.2142
YAK-25-38328.830.01331.2160
YAK-25-3844.86.0811.297
YAK-25-38410.824.040013.25,275
Including10.813.21,4732.43,534
YAK-25-38432.434.8972.4233
YAK-25-3853.67.21243.6445
YAK-25-38510.812.01191.2143
YAK-25-38521.628.88857.26,372
Including21.624.01,6932.44,062
YAK-25-3869.615.62,0216.012,127
Including13.215.64,8802.411,712
YAK-25-38631.233.68002.41,920
YAK-25-38642.048.01286.0766
YAK-25-3871.27.25816.03,488
YAK-25-38715.618.01,3432.43,222
YAK-25-38725.226.4831.2100
YAK-25-38739.640.81,9951.22,394
YAK-25-38744.446.81092.4262
YAK-25-3880.04.85474.82,626
YAK-25-3891.23.61172.4280
YAK-25-3899.610.81291.2155
YAK-25-39210.816.87386.04,428
Including13.214.42,6801.23,216
YAK-25-39226.427.61351.2162
YAK-25-39232.433.61241.2149
YAK-25-3938.410.81132.4270
YAK-25-39320.430.04589.64,398
Including20.422.81,2502.43,000
YAK-25-39420.426.42566.01,536
YAK-25-39432.433.62961.2355
YAK-25-39512.019.23117.22,238
YAK-25-3969.610.8841.2101
YAK-25-39613.218.04974.82,387
YAK-25-3970.03.66453.62,321
YAK-25-39731.233.63262.4782
YAK-25-3980.03.61433.6515
YAK-25-40225.226.41111.2133


* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 - Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results

DDH No.Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Length (m)
Surface DDH
ZG-25-15962110334043982231135-55323
ZG-25-16162110234043652234135-55297
ZG-25-16262118734044062217135-55253
ZG-25-16562107234043932234135-55329
ZG-25-16762042434036312069347-70586
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-199620910340398919700-89190
ZG-SF-25-32162038234038981945180-84396
ZG-SF-25-32462037934039011945290-85384
ZG-SF-25-325620334340389919460-79384
ZG-SF-25-328620334340390019470-44161
ZG-SF-25-330620334340390019470-26150
ZG-SF-25-335620455340391419430-67337
ZG-SF-25-336620308340389319460-86427
ZG-SF-25-33762045534039141945180-82376
ZG-SF-25-338620333340389719460-87316
ZG-SF-25-33962045534039141945228-87351
DZG-SF-25-63462098934040371997671760
DZG-SF-25-6366209873404050199567-1260
DZG-SF-25-668621125340405620941061144
DZG-SF-25-669621125340405620951082860
DZG-SF-25-6706211263404063209297-1460
DZG-SF-25-6716211273404063209397-160
DZG-SF-25-6746211273404066209278-1660
DZG-SF-25-6756211273404066209280-160
DZG-SF-25-67662112734040662093791760
DZG-SF-25-678621124340408420908-960
DZG-SF-25-68162119834040322072250-962
DZG-SF-25-68262120234040402072260-1560
DZG-SF-25-683621202340404020722601550
DZG-SF-25-684621202340404020722603060
DZG-SF-25-688621203340404320722833050
DZG-SF-25-710621212340404020731001565
DZG-SF-25-711621212340404020741013365
DZG-SF-25-71262121034040382072128-1570
DZG-SF-25-71362121034040382072129270
DZG-SF-25-714621210340403820731281870
DZG-SF-25-715621210340403820741253170
DZG-SF-25-72962074434040602051281760
DZG-SF-25-7306207323404070204920-860
DZG-SF-25-73262097734040591968321-1060
DZG-SF-25-75262108434040311972350-15110
DZG-SF-25-75462108234040311972335-30100
DZG-SF-25-75562108234040311972335-15100
DZG-SF-25-75862108034040301972320-2080
DZG-SF-25-75962108034040301972320080
DZG-SF-25-76162098134040811994359060
DZG-SF-25-762620981340408119953592960
DZG-SF-25-765620664340411620482981360
DZG-SF-25-7826205513404010191731575
DZG-SF-25-7836205513404010190831070
DZG-SF-25-786620549340400919083381580
DZG-SF-25-78762054934040091908338080
DZG-SF-25-79062054734040081908315-1588
DZG-SF-25-79162054734040081908315097
DZG-SF-25-792620547340400819083151597
DZG-SF-25-793620547340400819083152797
DZG-SF-25-7996207993404048193646059
DZG-SF-25-81962079534040311938306060
DZG-SF-25-8386207763404089206975-2060
Surface RC
ZG-RC-25-45862093534041032206135-7045
ZG-RC-25-46062095134040892216135-7028
ZG-RC-25-46262096334040752226135-7070
ZG-RC-25-47462097134040512236135-7065
ZG-RC-25-47862091134040942206135-7055
ZG-RC-25-49262092334040652221135-7045
ZG-RC-25-50662091234040562222135-7030
ZG-RC-25-51762088634040642212135-6040
ZG-RC-25-55862079234040692180135-7020
ZG-RC-25-71462107034041992207135-7060
ZG-RC-25-72662107634041712207135-7060
ZG-RC-25-74562110134041412207135-7060
ZG-RC-25-74662111034041492207135-7060
ZG-RC-25-75762113734041562207135-7060
ZG-RC-25-75862112734041482207135-7060
ZG-RC-25-75962111834041402207135-7060
ZG-RC-25-76062110934041322207135-7060
ZG-RC-25-77262116334041622206135-7060
ZG-RC-25-80162118934041512206135-7060
ZG-RC-25-8076213353404249220791-5870
ZG-RC-25-8086213303404237220689-6280
ZG-RC-25-80962132434042282206117-5085
ZG-RC-25-81362131234042102205135-50105
ZG-RC-25-81462131134042282206135-50100
ZG-RC-25-81562130434042002206135-5090
ZG-RC-25-81662130334042192244135-50110
ZG-RC-25-81762129634041902206135-5090
ZG-RC-25-81862129634042082206135-50100
ZG-RC-25-81962128934041802206135-5080
ZG-RC-25-82062128834041982207135-5090
ZG-RC-25-82362127534041612207135-5070
ZG-RC-25-82462127334041792206135-5085
ZG-RC-25-82562126834041512207135-5070
ZG-RC-25-82662126634041702206135-5080
ZG-RC-25-82762126034041412206135-5070
ZG-RC-25-82862125834041602206135-5085
ZG-RC-25-83062124134041602207136-4975
ZG-RC-25-83162124934041692207133-4975
ZG-RC-25-83262125734041792207133-4875
ZG-RC-25-83362126434041872207135-5358
ZG-RC-25-83462127134041972206136-4975
ZG-RC-25-83662128734042162207135-4875
ZG-RC-25-83762129534042272207136-4775
ZG-RC-25-83862130334042362207134-5075
ZG-RC-25-86462132334042622206135-70150
ZG-RC-25-86662133834042622206135-73150
ZG-RC-25-86762133134042722206135-70136
ZG-RC-25-86962134634042732206135-74150
Underground T28
T28-25-763620938340404921153042118
T28-25-780620737340401619972691111
T28-25-78162073834040171997294916
T28-25-830621176340405020391283226
T28-25-832621177340405720391193226
T28-25-835621178340407220381061226
T28-25-836621177340407220381042826
T28-25-84162114634040872044721526
T28-25-84362114434040952044551826
T28-25-84462114434040952045673026
T28-25-84662113734041032045542919
T28-25-856620695340407920021601026
T28-25-8606209133404126208681926
T28-25-8616209123404132208669826
T28-25-871620862340412420872791226
T28-25-87262086634041232086190720
T28-25-87462087634041172086193917
T28-25-878620904340409920851541326
T28-25-882620934340410420863052316
T28-25-89362095134040762084191818
T28-25-894620951340407620851911713
T28-25-89762093934041092086401025
T28-25-899620895340404719993551214
T28-25-900620895340404719993582223
T28-25-904620917340405420003582718
T28-25-90762093334040632000301325
T28-25-90962093434040612000801420
T28-25-91062093434040612001782826
T28-25-922620711340410320221311918
T28-25-923620711340410320221322723
T28-25-92662093134040452016931124
T28-25-92762093134040372017981220
T28-25-938620735340409620132102026
T28-25-93962075134041252014120726
T28-25-942620745340410820141301626
T28-25-943620745340410820141302526
T28-25-944620742340410120131352026
T28-25-945620741340410120141333023
T28-25-946620739340409120131291126
T28-25-96162119134040262025802026
Underground YAK
YAK-25-32862097834040462026223750
YAK-25-338620778340404820682971150
YAK-25-367620838340411720231263048
YAK-25-36962065134040492022411450
YAK-25-37562065934040921972483346
YAK-25-37762064434041011972482343
YAK-25-38262073034039971948340850
YAK-25-383620730340399719483392150
YAK-25-3846207213404000194896150
YAK-25-385620721340400019483361146
YAK-25-386620705340400119492651149
YAK-25-387620705340400119492642747
YAK-25-388620698340400819483311350
YAK-25-389620698340400819493302642
YAK-25-392620691340400719492721941
YAK-25-39362070934040051948335730
YAK-25-394620709340400419483361241
YAK-25-39562068134040111948261950
YAK-25-396620680340401119482602041
YAK-25-397620683340401519483011034
YAK-25-398620683340401519483012041
YAK-25-40262074634040001949603841

