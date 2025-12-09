Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex Reports First Drill Results from Rouyn-Merger

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide shareholders with the assay results from the first two drill holes of our six-hole initial drill program in the area of the East O'Neil gold occurrence on the 100% owned Rouyn-Merger property, located east of Rouyn-Noranda Quebec, adjoining the gold localizing Cadillac Fault.

Hole Number RM-25-01 was drilled at an azimuth of 122o with a dip of 46o-

The first hole intersected 3.44 g/t Au over a 38.7 m (126.9 ft) core length of gold mineralization from 54.3 m to 93.0 m. (estimated horizontal width 32.6 m). The highest-grade mineralized intersections within the 38.7 m intersection are as follows:

From - To Core Length (m) & Grade (g/t Au) 54.3 m - 61.0 m 6.7 m grading 12.60 g/t Au 66.4 m - 72.7 m 6.3 m grading 4.59 g/t Au 88.0 m - 93.0 m 5.0 m grading 2.87 g/t Au



Hole Number RM-25-02 was drilled from the same setup at an azimuth of 122o but with a dip of 65o-

The second hole intersected 3.47 g/t Au over 26.4 m (86.6 ft) from 75.3 m to 101.7 m (estimated horizontal width 17.1 m) within 37.4 m (122.7 ft) grading 2.58 g/t Au from 75.3 m to 112.7 m (estimated horizontal width 24.0 m). The highest-grade mineralized intersections within the 26.4 m intersection are as follows:

From - To Core Length (m) & Grade (g/t Au) 75.3 m - 82.5 m 7.2 m grading 1.95 g/t Au 85.6 m - 89.0 m 3.4 m grading 1.34 g/t Au 95.6 m - 101.7 m 6.1 m grading 11.67 g/t Au



The vertical midpoint distance between the intersections in Hole RM-25-01 and RM-25-02 is 33 m.

Assaying was done by MSALABS located at 1020 Rue Léo-Fournier, Val-d'Or, QC, J9P 6X8

The reported assays are from the first two holes of the six-hole, 1095 m drill program completed on the Rouyn-Merger property. We are awaiting assay results from the additional four holes which we expect to receive prior to the Holidays. Once the Rouyn-Merger drill program was completed the drill was moved to Globex's Lyndhurst Copper property north of Rouyn-Noranda to drill test a deep Titan 25 electromagnetic anomaly. Drilling is underway on the first Lyndhurst hole.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101 and Pierre Riopel, P. Geo., Globex Chief Geologist in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.