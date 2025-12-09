NextNRG, Inc.: NextNRG Reports Preliminary November 2025 Revenue Growth of 271% Year-Over-Year

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for November 2025.

November 2025 Highlights:

Revenue: $7.51 million, up 271% year-over-year from $2.02 million in November 2024

Year-to-date revenue through November reached approximately $73.5 million, on track for record full-year performance as the Company enters the final month of 2025

The November results reflect sustained operational execution and growing customer adoption across NextNRG's integrated energy platform. Strong year-over-year performance demonstrates the company's ability to scale effectively while maintaining service quality and expanding its customer base.

"As we close out 2025, November's 271% year-over-year revenue growth reinforces the trajectory we've maintained throughout the year," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "November was a milestone month for NextNRG. We saw an uptick in revenue and secured a long-term power purchase agreement, demonstrating our ability to deliver reliable, AI- and ML-driven energy solutions for healthcare facilities, commercial operators, and other mission-critical customers. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy, expanding our project pipeline, and meeting our annual targets."

Supported by strong November performance, NextNRG anticipates continued growth through year-end and into 2026 as more contracts reach close, new projects move into execution, and further expansion of both mobile-fueling and EV-charging offerings.

Momentum continues to build with the ongoing development of key technology initiatives, including:

Smart Microgrid Design that blends gas, grid, and renewable sources for greater resilience.

that blends gas, grid, and renewable sources for greater resilience. Solar + Battery Integration to optimize renewable generation and storage.

to optimize renewable generation and storage. Advanced Microgrid Controller systems and RENCAST Predictive Analytics, enabling forecasting of power prices and workloads while optimizing battery utilization.

NextNRG continues to advance its nationwide growth strategy across multiple energy sectors and remains committed to delivering value, resilience, and energy security to its customers. With accelerating market demand, proprietary technologies, and targeted growth initiatives, the company believes it remains on track to achieve its near-term profitability timeline.

Note on Preliminary Results



The financial results for November 2025 are preliminary and unaudited. Final results may differ and will be confirmed upon the completion of standard month-end closing procedures.

About NextNRG, Inc.



NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.



At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact



NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com