Allison Transmission, Inc.: Allison Transmission Accelerates Growth in India with Strategic Defense, Mining and Export Partnerships

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission, a global leader in propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, is significantly expanding its footprint and investment in India. This growth is driven by strategic initiatives across multiple sectors, reinforcing Allison's commitment to India's "Make in India" initiative and broader industrial modernization efforts.

"India represents one of Allison's most dynamic growth regions, with momentum that spans global megatrends in defense, mining, energy and export industries," said Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, APAC and EMEA Sales at Allison Transmission. "Through strategic partnerships and scalable programs, we're proud to contribute to India's industrial transformation with proven transmission technology and long-term investment."

In the defense sector, Allison is a pivotal partner in India's national security and modernization initiatives. A newly signed Memorandum of Understanding with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, a government-owned defense manufacturer, exemplifies this collaboration. The multiphase agreement marks a significant step toward establishing a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul center in India to service current and future Allison cross-drive transmission programs. This partnership aligns with India's broader defense modernization efforts, including the ongoing Future Infantry Combat Vehicle program equipped with an Allison 3040 MX cross-drive transmission.

This support extends to helping advance India's core industries. In the Indian mining sector, Allison's industry-leading value proposition continues to drive business expansion by contributing to the nation's infrastructure development and resource extraction efficiency. Shar Projects Private Limited has significantly expanded its fleet with SANY and XCMG wide-body dump trucks (WBDs) equipped with the Allison 4800 fully automatic transmission. The company, which manages Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) projects, recently ordered an additional 100 XCMG WBDs, citing Allison's consistent reliability and performance in challenging environments.

"Allison transmissions are an ideal fit for the demanding conditions at MDO sites like Pakur in Jharkhand," said Amar Kanth Mishra, Head Technical of Shar Projects Private Limited. "They've consistently delivered the reliability and performance we need in these environments. With the addition of XCMG WBD trucks to our fleet, we're confident that Allison's technology will continue to support our growth and operational excellence across current and future projects."

Allison's commitment to India's industrial advancement further extends to the critical energy sector. Allison is supporting the "Make in India" framework with partnerships such as OEM pump packager Precision Gasification Services Pvt. Ltd.'s deployment of a new well killing solution that features an Allison 4700 Oil Field Series transmission. This equipment will be utilized by India's leading oil exploration company to pump heavy fluids into a well, stopping its uncontrolled flow by balancing the reservoir pressure.

This integration of local production and global sales is underscored by Allison's strategic positioning within India's export hub. Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has begun shipments of Allison 3000 Series transmissions integrated into Fuso 1623 and 1828 medium-duty trucks, exported as Completely Knocked Down kits to support Daimler Truck South Africa's regional transport needs.

These developments are supported by Allison's capital investment in the region. The company's state-of-the-art facility expansion in Chennai is expected to begin initial production in Q1 2026, ramping to full capacity in 2027. This strategic investment not only reinforces Allison's ability to meet increasing demand across global markets, but also solidifies the company's role as a key partner in India's industrial growth.

