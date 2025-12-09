BayWa r.e. USA LLC: BayWa r.e. Secures $416M Funding for JVR Energy Park, Expected to Be Operational in Fall 2026

JVR Energy Park will help power 57,000 homes in San Diego County with 125 MW of solar and 70 MW of battery storage.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e. has closed financing for the Jacumba Valley Ranch (JVR) Energy Park, which includes 90 MWac/127 MWdc of solar and 70 MWac/280 MWh of battery storage in Southeastern San Diego County. Once operational in 2026, the facility will supply reliable electricity to approximately 57,000 homes through San Diego Community Power (SDCP).

Construction is now underway following the project's recent groundbreaking, marking the issuance of full notice to proceed under the construction agreement for one of the region's most significant renewable energy infrastructure investments. Over its lifetime, JVR is expected to avoid approximately 500,000 metric tons of CO2, while its battery system enhances grid stability with dispatchable capacity.

"Today, BayWa r.e. Americas celebrates the result of years of collaboration with our partners and stakeholders. Our team, local officials, permitting and financing partners, and our EPC and construction teams shared a clear goal: deliver a reliable, cost-efficient energy project that adds new capacity to the grid and creates lasting value for San Diego County," said Geoff Fallon, Interim CEO and COO of BayWa r.e. Americas. "Breaking ground on JVR Energy Park reflects that shared effort, and we're deeply grateful to everyone who helped make it possible."

To fund construction and long-term operations, JVR secured a construction-to-term loan facility, led by Société Générale, as well as a preferred equity investment from funds managed by Wafra Inc. ("Wafra"), a New York-based global alternative investment manager. Acadia Infrastructure Capital, L.P. ("Acadia"), a North American power infrastructure investment manager, invested preferred equity in JVR alongside Wafra. Overall funding commitments total around USD 416 million, underscoring investor confidence in the project's fundamentals and BayWa r.e.'s track record of execution.

"Our investment in JVR Energy Park demonstrates Wafra's ability to deliver creative capital solutions that advance large-scale power solutions," said Anthony Peek, Managing Director at Wafra. "We're proud to partner with BayWa r.e. Americas on a structure that advances both financial and community outcomes in the San Diego area," added Ben Droz, Director at Acadia.

The project signed a tax credit transfer agreement with a large corporate buyer.

The JVR Energy Park will create over 350 union construction jobs through project labor agreements, with long-term operational roles to follow. The project will generate labor and supply chain activity while boosting demand for local services such as lodging, fuel, and dining. Over its lifetime, JVR will contribute significant property tax revenue to support local schools, roads, and essential public services.

BayWa r.e. has also committed $4 million in direct investment to Jacumba Valley, which is being directed by input from the Jacumba Community Sponsorship Group, the County of San Diego, and a local resident survey. A fire protection agreement with the San Diego County Fire Authority designates five acres of project land for a new Jacumba fire station. The project also includes a 435-acre biological open space easement and avoids sensitive habitats, wetlands, and jurisdictional waters.

About BayWa r.e. Americas

BayWa r.e. Americas is a utility-scale solar, wind, and battery energy storage developer and service provider. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, we are fully integrated and manage all aspects of development, from site origination through long-term operations. We currently have 12.8 GW in our development pipeline, manage over 1.5 GW of operational assets across the U.S. and Mexico, and have brought over 2 GW online since 2014. For more information, visit https://us.baywa-re.com

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $28 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including real assets & infrastructure, real estate, and strategic partnerships. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda.

About Acadia

Acadia Infrastructure Capital, founded in 2023, is a middle-market infrastructure investment firm focused on North American power markets and adjacent opportunities. Headquartered in New York, the team leverages decades of power sector experience to create lasting value across generation, storage, and related infrastructure. Acadia's strategy centers on a long-term, partnership-based approach to value creation within the energy sector.

Contact:

Diana Carranza

[email protected]

SOURCE BayWa r.e. USA LLC