

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job openings in the U.S. edged slightly higher in the month of October, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said job openings crept up to 7.670 million in October from 7.658 million in September.



The report said hires fell to 5.149 million in October from 5.367 million in September, while total separations decreased to 5.050 million in October from 5.264 million in September.



Within separations, quits dipped to 2.941 million in October from 3.128 million in September, but layoffs and discharges inched up to 1.854 million in October from 1.781 million in September.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News