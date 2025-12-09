Albany, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Nowigence, Inc. (OTC Pink: NOWG), a leading provider of AI SaaS solutions with integrated cost-optimal infrastructure and hardware support, today announced a major commercial milestone: securing its first multi-million-dollar customer order. This landmark agreement marks a pivotal step forward in Nowigence's global expansion and commercial growth strategy.

The order-scheduled for execution in 2026-comes from MBuzz Technologies, a leading ICT and technology distribution company headquartered in Saudi Arabia with operations across the Middle East and Africa. MBuzz is also an elite AI Factory Partner for NVIDIA within the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), positioning it at the forefront of delivering advanced AI infrastructure and solutions across the region. The partnership affirms accelerating global demand for scalable, enterprise-ready AI solutions.

"AI is no longer optional-it's foundational for modern enterprises," said Sabir Saleem, CEO of MBuzz Technologies. "As an elite NVIDIA AI Factory Partner, we are committed to bringing world-class AI infrastructure and solutions to our markets. We intend to work with Nowigence for many years to embed AI into every layer of IT distribution and infrastructure, enabling our customers to become truly data-driven and agile."

Anoop Bhatia, CEO of Nowigence, said, "Under our CTO Kiran Kumar, our tech team has developed over 150 enterprise applications and managed IT operations in 40 countries. This order validates our technology capability and execution. Partnering with MBuzz, a top tech distributor and NVIDIA AI Factory Partner, enables us to scale AI adoption globally."

About Nowigence

Nowigence is a leading AIaaS provider delivering enterprise-ready AI solutions with high performance, reliability, and security. The company offer no-code platforms for rapid AI deployment, seamless integration, and scalable infrastructure supported by data centers and skilled staffing for data management, model development, and operations. Its sustainability-driven data centers generate energy from organic waste to power compute environments and smart agriculture systems. Key solutions include:

Nowg AI - code automation and workflow orchestration

ResearchWork AI - idea extraction and topic modeling

Tagion AI - data labeling, hosting, and call centers, and

Agri AI - IoT-driven farm optimization

