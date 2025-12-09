WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC), Tuesday announced an amended merger agreement for the acquisition of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), intending to purchase outstanding stock of the latter for $30.75 per share in cash.
The renewed price represents an additional approximately $150 million in equity value for stockholders.
Alcon intends to finance the transaction through the issuance of short- and long-term credit facilities.
The company expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in year two. The deal is anticipated to close in early 2026.
Currently, ALC is trading at $79.67, up 1.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
