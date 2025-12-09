Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
09.12.25 | 08:03
7,700 Euro
-0,65 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5007,95019:06
Dow Jones News
09.12.2025 17:39 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
09-Dec-2025 / 16:03 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                  09/12/2025 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     20,000 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         680.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         680.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         680.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,310,798 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,080,567. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

9 December 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 9 December 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
680.0000                   20,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
57        680.00           08:34:29         00078303738TRLO0          XLON 
 
42        680.00           08:52:00         00078304464TRLO0          XLON 
 
19901      680.00           09:05:33         00078305068TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 410831 
EQS News ID:  2242746 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242746&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2025 11:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.