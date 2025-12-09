Reply achieves the AWS Agentic AI Specialization and is named an Implementation Partner for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

TURIN, Italy, Dec. 09, 2025[EXM, STAR: REY] announced that it has achieved the AWS Agentic AI Specialization, a new category within the AWS AI Competency. This recognition positions Reply and its companies specialized in AWS technologies - Data Reply and Storm Reply - among the AWS Partners able to help customers deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and act autonomously to execute complex business processes.

The specialization further strengthens Reply's long-standing expertise in AWS technologies and its ability to deliver production-ready autonomous AI systems based on Amazon Bedrock Agents and AWS-native frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond experimentation and deploy agentic solutions that generate measurable business value.

In addition, Reply has been named an Implementation Partner for the launch of Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, the new platform that enables the development and operation of scalable AI agents integrated with enterprise data and systems. Through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, organizations can simplify and secure the development of intelligent agents at scale, interact with enterprise systems, analyze data in real time, and automate complex processes. Being among the first implementation partners for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore allows Reply to support customers in adopting artificial intelligence through autonomous and integrated solutions that can reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve.

A recent example is Data Reply's collaboration with Totemia, a French online vacation platform, where Amazon Bedrock AgentCore was used to build a conversational agent that optimizes travel search and booking. The solution automatically scales during peak demand, improving performance and service continuity, while the agentic architecture reduces response times and is expected to increase booking completion rates by 40%.

"We are proud to have achieved the AWS Agentic AI Specialization and to be among the first Implementation Partners for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply. "For our clients, these recognitions reinforce our role as a trusted partner in adopting AWS innovations and confirm our ability to deliver autonomous AI systems enabling organizations to move confidently from experimentation to real, scalable value."

These recognitions strengthen Reply's commitment to supporting enterprises in adopting advanced AI solutions, leveraging its ability to combine technological excellence with deep industry expertise to deliver value from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment.

