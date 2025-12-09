Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Distribution

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on February 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,680 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

