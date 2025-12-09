Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.12.2025
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
WKN: 888745 | ISIN: US8666741041 | Ticker-Symbol: SCZ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2025 17:48 Uhr
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Distribution

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on February 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,680 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suninc.com


