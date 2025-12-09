Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"), a fast-growing innovator in point-of-care ocular diagnostics, at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. is a global leader in rapid, point-of-care diagnostics for ocular diseases. The Company develops multi-parametric tests that provide fast, clinically actionable insights based on tear fluid analysis. DiagnosTear's mission is to transform ophthalmic care with accessible diagnostics that support precise, data-driven decision making.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277468

SOURCE: DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.